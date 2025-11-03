Dermocosmetics Market Expected to Reach $130.46 Billion by 2030

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific market registered the highest dermocosmetics market share in 2021 and is to maintain the position during the forecast period.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global dermocosmetics market size was valued at $51.10 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $130.46 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2022 to 2030. Dermocosmetics is a combination of two medical branches i.e., cosmetics and dermatology. Dermocosmetics aids all beauty concerns such as oily skin, dry skin, skin conditions like pimples, acne, marks, blemishes, and others. Evolving role of cosmetics in skin care is primarily due to scientific and technological advancements that have changed our understanding of normal skin physiology and how cosmetics modify the appearance of the skin.The growing trend among the youth and millennial population to look beautiful and enhance their confidence has expedited the growth of the global dermocosmetics market.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11495 Rapidly shifting fashion trends will open new facades of growth for the dermocosmetics business. Furthermore, concerns related to skin conditions such as oily skin, acne, pimples, dry skin, marks, and blemishes have boosted the demand for dermocosmetics. In addition, the growing trend among the youth, and millennial population to look beautiful and enhance their confidence has expedited the growth of the global dermocosmetics market. As per the study published by Allied Market Research, the global dermocosmetics market is set to accrue earnings worth $130.46 billion by 2030.BASF SE launches PeptovitaeTM series for addressing a wide range of skin issuesNew product launches have favorably impacted the growth of the global dermocosmetics market. BASF SE, a German-based Chemical firm, introduces the PeptovitaeTM series, a new dermocosmetics peptides range, which is likely to bring a paradigm shift in the global cosmetics industry. The strategic move will address a large proportion of skin problems. For the record, PeptovitaeTM was developed by BASF SE in collaboration with Caregen, a Korea-based firm operating in biometric research and development activities. Furthermore, Merck & Co., Inc., a U.S.-based pharmaceutical firm, developed two new active ingredients that are extracted from the baobab fruit and the hibiscus flower having high nutritive value. Reportedly, the two ingredients referred to as RonaCare Baobab and RonaCare Hibisscus were developed for promoting youthful and beautiful skin. Moreover, the extracted products are used in topical products ranging from routine skin care and dermocosmetics.Puig Acquires Major Stake In Kama Ayurveda Pvt. Ltd. To Expand Across Beauty and Wellness Industry In IndiaSecuring investments has played a pivotal role in leveraging the growth of the global dermocosmetics market. Puig, a key Spanish player in the fashion and fragrance business, acquired a major stake in Kama Ayurveda Pvt. Ltd., a key player that sells personal care and beauty products in India. Reportedly, Puig now owns nearly 85% stake in Kama Ayurveda. The strategic move will help the Indian-based firm Kama Ayurveda in expanding its footprint in India and global markets. Furthermore, Puig will also assist Kama Ayurveda in brand building and product and technological innovations. Moreover, it will provide expertise to the Indian firm in skincare and perfumery product categories. The initiative will also Puig in expanding its business across the beauty and wellness industry in India.𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/7493b3c52067a33e0c192afc8c7f9417 Based on product, the skin care segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than three-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The haircare segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period.Based on treatment, the skin segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than three-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The hair segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period.Based on distribution channel, the pharmacy and retail stores segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fourths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The online segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period.Based on end-user, the clinics, medical spas, and salons segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The hospital segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period.Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific region held the largest market share in 2021, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same region is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other regions such as North America, Europe and LAMEA.The key players analysed in the global dermocosmetics market report include AbbVie, L’Oréal, Beiersdorf, Kanebo Cosmetics Inc., Estée Lauder Companies, Johnson & Johnson, Bausch Health Companies Inc., GALDERMA, Procter & , Shiseido Company, and ZO Skin Health Inc.The report analyzes these key players of the global dermocosmetics market. These market players have made remarkable use of numerous strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry, and to establish a competitive edge in the market. Key Findings of the StudyBased on feedstock, the natural gas sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and coal sub-segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing sub-segment during the forecast period.Based on end-use industry, the automotive sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and appliances sub-segment is predicted to show the fastest growth in the upcoming years.Based on region, the Asia-Pacific market registered the highest market share in 2021 and is projected to maintain the position during the forecast period.The report provides in depth analysis regarding dermocosmetics market demand over the foercast period.Key Benefits For StakeholdersThis report provides a quantitative analysis of the democosmetics market demand, segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the dermocosmetics market analysis from 2021 to 2030 to identify the prevailing dermocosmetics market opportunities.The report provides exclusive and comprehensive analysis of the global dermocosmetics market trends along with the dermocosmetics market forecastThe market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.In-depth analysis of the dermocosmetics market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global dermocosmetics market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

