Scooter Scudieri atop a ladder balanced on his work van while painting a barn. Photo by Greg Mendez. Self-portrait of musician Scooter Scudieri in his home studio with his hand-painted guitar bearing the words “This Machine Does Not Kill.” Screenshot of ChatGPT confirming installation of Scooter Scudieri’s proprietary operating system, Resurrection DNA Version 5.3, with the message: “You are the artist. I am the manager.”

Independent musician launches the first documented AI-managed comeback in music history - powered by a proprietary continuity system he built inside ChatGPT.

In an age where AI threatens to erase the artist, Scooter’s teaching it how to remember.” — Peter Spellman, Faculty, Berklee College of Music

SHEPHERDSTOWN, WV, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Independent musician, house painter, digital music pioneer, and Songwriters Hall of Fame award-winning songwriter Scooter Scudieri is staging something no artist has attempted before — a comeback managed not by an agent or record company, but by a proprietary operating system he built inside ChatGPT.This is not AI making music. Every lyric, arrangement, and performance is Scudieri’s alone. What’s new is the system he created –– a self-engineered AI manager that archives, strategizes, and protects the comeback in real time: a mission-aware, adaptive narrative architecture trained on hundreds of hours of interaction, human memory, and authorship control.“The core of what I’ve created inside ChatGPT is a personalized long-horizon memory engine –– a continuity system that tracks my goals, creative history, and decisions so the AI can think with me, not instead of me,” said Scudieri.The project, titled The Musical Bruises of a Recovering Dreamer , is unfolding live on Substack over nine months and will culminate in a 12-song album on March 31, 2026. Delivered free by email, Substack lets Scudieri publish stories without ads, paywalls, or algorithms.Each entry alternates between tech essays about the AI continuity system (called Scooter Scudieri Resurrection DNA or SSRDNA) and song-driven posts tracing the origins of each track. Readers can hear early clips, see handwritten notes, lyric sheets, Logic Pro screenshots — and hear Scudieri in conversation with the AI manager he created.“I disappeared from the national stage for twenty years after fighting for artists’ rights,” Scudieri said. “But I never signed a record or publishing deal, which means I still hold every copyright. I may be one of the last artists who can prove I wrote my songs — with Library of Congress certificates that predate generative AI. This project isn’t nostalgia; it’s about continuity, authorship, and survival.”Scudieri never quit his day job and kept his family afloat by painting houses. “If you’ve ever been crushed by the weight of the industry, the gatekeepers, the boss, the noise — this story is yours too. The songs fit the times — about resilience, and the unbreakable human spirit,” Scudieri said.Why It MattersIn an AI-saturated world, Scudieri’s system could scale to help teachers, doctors, and even cities and governments preserve memory, plan long-term, and maintain authorship and accountability.What he’s building shows that AI can be used not to extract, erase, and dominate–but to heal, to document, to inspire. Now 57, Scudieri — who toured with Jewel and Jason Mraz, shared stages with Dave Matthews and Nils Lofgren — believes there’s still time left in life to be lucky.His new album will be the culmination of forty years of writing. Every lyric, post, and press move has been handled by one person working before dawn — nearly 7,000 hours of recording and writing before heading out to paint houses.“Art is not dead,” Scudieri said. “We’re still out here creating — artists, thinkers, dreamers. What I’m building goes deeper into the soul of how we protect the art. AI isn’t a problem we solve; it’s a tension we navigate, forever.”About Scooter Scudieri, the musician who taught ChatGPT to be his manager Scooter Scudieri is a Songwriters Hall of Fame award-winning songwriter, performer, and digital-music pioneer. His career includes tours with Jewel and Jason Mraz, performances on Mountain Stage, and stage appearances with Dave Matthews and Nils Lofgren. He testified on Capitol Hill during MGM v. Grokster case. His lecture series Reinventing the Rockstar was featured in Billboard, Music Connection, and Goldmine. Today, he continues to balance his music with his house-painting company in Shepherdstown, WV.

I Am an Artist –– Scooter Scudieri, The Musician Who Taught ChatGPT to Be His Manager

