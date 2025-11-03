Recruitment Communication by 5 Senses Design Wins Silver in A' Advertising, Marketing and Communication Design Award

Recruitment Communication

Innovative Recruitment Campaign Recognized for Excellence in Advertising, Marketing and Communication Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The highly respected A' Design Award has announced 5 Senses Design as a Silver winner in the Advertising , Marketing and Communication Design category for their exceptional work, "Recruitment Communication." This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the A' Advertising, Marketing and Communication Design Award within the advertising and design industries, positioning it as a notable achievement for those who receive it.The A' Advertising, Marketing and Communication Design Award is particularly relevant to the industry and its customers, as it recognizes designs that align with current trends and needs while advancing industry standards and practices. By showcasing the practical benefits of innovative advertising designs, this award highlights the importance of utility and innovation in the field, benefiting users, the industry, and other stakeholders alike."Recruitment Communication" stands out in the market due to its unique combination of futuristic and vibrant visual elements, dynamic layouts, and bold color combinations. The design effectively showcases Tencent's innovative spirit and tech-leading brand image, attracting young job seekers through its engaging and memorable brand experience. The integration of digital assets ensures consistency across platforms, enhancing engagement on social media and recruitment portals.This recognition from the A' Advertising, Marketing and Communication Design Award serves as motivation for 5 Senses Design to continue striving for excellence and innovation in their future projects. The award inspires the team to explore new avenues and foster further creativity, without implying dominance over the industry but rather focusing on their own growth and development.Recruitment Communication was designed by the talented team at 5 Senses Design, including Sheng Yang, Chenrui Wen, Chaoxuan Pan, Jianghao Ling, Jincheng Guo, and Fuhua Yan, who collaborated to create this award-winning work.Interested parties may learn more about the design at:About 5 Senses Design5 Senses Design Studio is an internet-based creative visual design company based in Shenzhen, China. They specialize in brand design, creative visual design, internet design, and 3D design, serving key clients such as Tencent Games, Tencent Esports, Tencent Recruitment, Game for Peace, Honor of Kings, SHEIN, Riot Games, and Lenovo Recruitment. Notable projects include the League of Legends: Wild Rift Style Guide design, the Chinese logo design for League of Legends: Wild Rift, the visual identity refresh for Tencent Games, and the visual design for Tencent Music Entertainment Group's TMEA Music Entertainment Awards.About TencentTencent is a world-leading internet and technology company that develops innovative products and services to improve the quality of life for people around the world. Founded in 1998 with its headquarters in Shenzhen, China, Tencent's guiding principle is to use technology for good. Their communication and social services connect more than one billion people globally, helping them keep in touch with friends and family, access transportation, pay for daily necessities, and even be entertained. Tencent has been listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong since 2004. Tencent Recruitment, part of Tencent's HR Group, is responsible for all matters related to recruitment at Tencent.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation in the Advertising, Marketing and Communication Design category. This award acknowledges creations that are not only visually appealing but also highly functional, reflecting the designer's skill and understanding of the industry. Silver A' Design Award recipients are recognized for their contribution to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through their original innovations and notable impact on everyday life. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, advertising industry experts, journalists, and academics, who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria such as innovative concept, effective message delivery, visual impact, target audience understanding, brand consistency, strategic approach, creative execution, cultural relevance, sustainable practices, technological integration, social impact, return on investment, market penetration, originality in design, user experience, cross-platform compatibility, campaign scalability, adaptability to different formats, inclusion of diverse voices, and ethical advertising standards.About A' Design AwardThe A' Advertising, Marketing and Communication Design Award is a highly regarded competition that invites participation from a diverse range of creative professionals, agencies, companies, brands, and entities within the advertising and communications industries. This prestigious award offers entrants an opportunity to showcase their design capabilities, gain international recognition, and be acknowledged for their excellence in advertising and communication design. The A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition, organized across all industries, with participation open to entries from all countries. Now in its 17th year, the A' Design Awards have been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects that advance and benefit society since 2008. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to make the world a better place through the transformative power of good design, motivating designers and brands to develop pioneering designs that positively impact the global community. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://goldenadvertisingawards.com

