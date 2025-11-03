CurrentWare v11.0.2 Launches with Smarter Workforce Analytics, Seamless Integrations, Advanced Security & Monitoring

Currentware's Workforce Cost Summary dashboard CurrentWare's Idle Exclusion List CurrentWare's SIEM Integration Solution

CurrentWare v11.0.2 enhances workforce analytics, strengthens data loss protection, streamlines employee monitoring & productivity through smarter insights.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CurrentWare Launches Version 11.0.2: Advanced Employee Monitoring Software Solution, Data Loss Prevention, and Workforce Analytics

CurrentWare, a global leader in employee monitoring software, data loss prevention (DLP), and workforce analytics, today announced the release of version 11.0.2, a major update introducing advanced productivity, compliance, and endpoint security features across its platform.



The release focuses on accuracy, automation, and security, empowering organizations to manage productivity, compliance, and insider risk with greater confidence than ever.

Highlights of CurrentWare v11.0.2

Idle Exclusion List: Fairer Productivity Tracking

Employees are often mislabeled as “idle” while in meetings or online training sessions. Traditional employee monitoring software often mislabels engaged employees as idle during meetings or training.

The new Idle Exclusion List in BrowseReporter solves this by allowing IT admins to exclude legitimate team communication and upskilling applications such as Microsoft Teams, Zoom, or Coursera from idle time detection, ensuring that engaged employees are recognized as active, not idle.

Workforce Cost Summary: Turn Unproductive Hours Into Dollars

With Workforce Cost Summary, BrowseReporter transforms unproductive time and workforce analytics into financial insights.

This dashboard quantifies the cost of underutilized employees by converting lost productive hours into salary based dollar values.

It calculates baseline shortfalls, FTE slack, and reallocation opportunities, helping leaders make data-driven workforce and budget decisions while maintaining password protected salary confidentiality.

SIEM Integration: Centralized Security Intelligence

CurrentWare now integrates with Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) platforms via JSON and CEF formats using the syslog protocol, ensuring compatibility with Splunk, ArcSight, QRadar, Elastic, and more.

This enhancement lets IT and compliance teams streamline security event monitoring, detect insider threats faster, and unify endpoint insights within their enterprise security ecosystem.

User Activity Alert Templates: Faster Setup, Stronger Awareness

To simplify monitoring configuration, v11.0.2 adds pre-built alert templates for both AccessPatrol and BrowseReporter.

Admins can now instantly deploy alerts for common activities like file transfers, device connections, social media access, or idle detection, reducing setup time and improving response readiness.

Selective Bluetooth File Transfer Blocking

The updated AccessPatrol module enhances data loss prevention by allowing IT administrators to block unauthorized Bluetooth file transfers while keeping essential peripherals like headsets, keyboards, and mice fully functional.

This ensures security without disrupting workflows, a balance between protection and productivity.

Daily Report of Newly Connected PCs

Administrators can now automatically receive daily email notifications for any new PCs connecting to the CurrentWare server.

This visibility helps security teams stay ahead of unauthorized endpoints and maintain an up to date inventory.

Quality, Security, and Performance Enhancements

CurrentWare v11.0.2 includes multiple security fixes based on third party penetration testing, alongside performance improvements, software optimizations, and user experience refinements across the suite.



The update reinforces CurrentWare’s commitment to delivering a secure, stable, and enterprise-ready platform for workforce analytics and endpoint control.

Words From the CEO

At CurrentWare, we understand that every hour of employee time represents a significant investment,” said David Leal, CEO of CurrentWare. “With version 11.0.2, we’re giving organizations the tools to directly connect workforce activity with financial outcomes. Features like the Workforce Cost Summary transform productivity insights into clear dollar values, helping leaders identify inefficiencies, reallocate resources, and maximize ROI on their human capital. This release is about more than governance — it’s about empowering companies to reduce costs, strengthen security, and unlock greater value from their teams.

Availability

CurrentWare v11.0.2 is available today for all customers.

Organizations can upgrade through their existing dashboard or start a free 14-day trial at www.currentware.com.

To explore all the latest features, visit the official release page:

👉 https://www.currentware.com/blog/currentware-v11-0-2-release/

About CurrentWare

CurrentWare is a leading provider of endpoint employee monitoring, workforce productivity analytics, and data loss prevention solutions trusted by organizations in over 55 countries.

Through its unified platform, BrowseReporter, AccessPatrol, BrowseControl, and enPowerManager. CurrentWare empowers businesses to enhance workforce productivity visibility, ensure compliance, and protect sensitive data while building a culture of transparency and trust.

Learn more at www.currentware.com

