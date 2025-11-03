Global Experts and Professionals Converge November 17-21 to Redefine the Future of Collaboration in the Intelligent Age

The Virtual Mainstage of the Online Facilitation Unconference

The Online Facilitation Unconference (OFU) is happening November 17th-21st 2025, focusing on Rethinking How We Work Together in the Intelligent Age.

Our goal is to move past the hype and anxiety to equip professionals and community leaders with the frameworks to manage, guide, and enhance their groups with AI, not be managed by it.” — Tim Bonnemann

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Online Facilitation Unconference (OFU) is happening November 17th-21st 2025, focusing on the critical challenge of Rethinking How We Work Together in the Intelligent Age. This five-day, 100% virtual exchange is set to be a definitive global discussion on ensuring human agency, connection, and wisdom remain paramount as Artificial Intelligence (AI) fundamentally disrupts the global workforce.

Unlike traditional conferences, the OFU operates on a radical model of collective intelligence. The agenda is co-created in real-time by the 500+ expected attendees from around the globe, ensuring the focus remains exclusively on the most urgent, practical issues facing professionals today. This participant-driven structure, known as an Unconference, combined with the event’s unique "Bring Your Own Technology" (BYOT) policy, makes it a true living laboratory for collaboration in the AI era.

"The rise of AI is less about the new technological possibilities and more about how we can take advantage of it to improve the human experience. Our goal is to move past the hype and anxiety to equip professionals and community leaders with the frameworks to manage, guide, and enhance their groups with AI, not be managed by it." says Tim Bonnemann, Founder & Director, Center for Applied Community Engagement, LLC, and co-founder of the Online Facilitation Unconference (OFU).

Deborah Rim Moiso, an IAF Endorsed Facilitator and editor of SessionLab’s State of Facilitation Report, highlights the practical necessity of this focus. "Data collected for our survey shows that facilitators are adopting AI in various points of their workflows, especially at the research and design stages. We are in a phase of experimentation, and spaces like the Unconference are invaluable opportunities to try things out and learn: an attitude of playfulness and curiosity is key."

This shift affects every level of the organization. Kathrina Loeffler, a Certified Professional Facilitator and Executive Director of the International Association of Facilitators, points to the increasing need for internal leadership in this transition. "In today’s fast-moving, tech-driven world, facilitation is more essential than ever. Whether you're working inside an organization or supporting it from the outside, both internal and external facilitators bring unique strengths. Together, we create the human spaces that technology can’t create, spaces for connection, learning, and real change. "

The OFU 2025 runs from November 17-21, 2025, with sessions scheduled across three parallel daily time slots to ensure global accessibility.

EVENT DETAILS

WHAT: Online Facilitation Unconference (OFU) 2025: Intelligent Age Version. A participant-driven, 100% virtual global learning exchange.

WHO: 500+ participants expected, including professional Facilitators, Educators, Community Managers, and HR/L&D Professionals.

WHEN: November 17 - 21, 2025

WHERE: Online (Virtual). Main information and registration link: ofuexchange.net

WHY IT MATTERS: The event challenges professionals to rethink collaboration and human connection in the "Intelligent Age," focusing on the ethical and practical integration of AI into group processes.

ABOUT OFU

Founded in 2013 by Tim Bonnemann, the Online Facilitation Unconference (OFU) is a grassroots, participant-driven global learning exchange dedicated to advancing the practice of virtual collaboration. Operating on classic unconference principles, the OFU community co-creates its own agenda in real-time. The event is a hub for facilitators, community architects, educators, L&D professionals, and business leaders focused on designing the future of connection.

Press Kit

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.