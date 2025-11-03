SuitePad Launches SuitePad AI to Enhance In-Room Guest Service and Reduce Staff Workload
SuitePad launches SuitePad AI, the voice- and chat-powered in-room assistant that personalizes guest service, boosts efficiency, and reduces staff workload.
Available on all SuitePad devices, the SuitePad AI, with its subfeatures, SuitePad AI Voice and SuitePad AI Chat enables guests to get instant answers to their questions, whether it’s “What time is breakfast?” or “Can I book a spa appointment?”, simply by speaking or typing. By automating routine questions, SuitePad AI helps hotels boost service speed and consistency while easing the workload on their teams.
How It Works
SuitePad AI is seamlessly integrated into the in-room tablet. Guests can engage with the assistant through a voice command or chat icon from the home screen. The system draws on the hotel’s entire SuitePad content environment, built-in travel knowledge, and real-time contextual data (e.g. weather insights) to deliver accurate, on-brand answers without app downloads, waiting in line, or calling the front desk.
Key Capabilities
Voice-first interaction for an intuitive guest experience
Hotel-specific responses powered by the hotel’s full SuitePad content — not just FAQs
Real-time answers to questions about amenities, check-out times, spa hours, and more
PMS integration for personalized, context-aware responses
Contextual data such as weather updates integrated into answers
Custom branding and tone of voice per hotel
Clear privacy protection: the system is not always listening, and guest conversations are deleted daily or stored only for the duration of the stay with PMS integration
AI answers only hotel-relevant questions, ensuring it does not respond to political or unrelated topics
Real Results from Early Adopters
During the beta rollout, SuitePad AI was tested in more than 30 hotels across Europe. At Romy by Amano, SuitePad AI achieved an 83% chat resolution rate, handling the majority of guest questions without staff involvement. Similarly, Amano Grand Central reported over 1,700 questions answered automatically, reducing front desk workload and freeing up staff for more personalized service.
Why This Matters
Voice interaction is becoming one of the most intuitive ways for guests to access hotel information and services. By answering standard questions instantly, SuitePad AI helps hotels reduce front desk calls by up to 80–90%. Routine inquiries and orders are handled directly through the in-room tablet, leaving only complex requests for staff. Guests benefit from faster responses and a service experience that mirrors the voice interactions they use every day.
“Designing SuitePad AI was about more than embedding a language model. We built a system that understands the hospitality context at scale. Every response is generated using hotel-specific data, shaped by smart prompt engineering and relevance scoring, so guests get answers that are useful, on-brand, and timely. It’s about removing friction. Guests no longer wait on hold or at the desk, and staff can focus where they’re needed most,” says Paul Spieker, Head of Engineering at SuitePad.
With this launch, SuitePad expands its AI offering to help hotels meet rising guest expectations through intelligent, seamless technology.
About SuitePad
SuitePad is the leading provider of in-room tablets in the hotel industry. The award-winning solution combines a guest directory, booking tool, phone, TV control, and more in one device. More than 1,000 customers worldwide,from renowned hotel chains to independent boutique hotels, use SuitePad to improve guest communication, generate higher sales revenue, and optimize processes. In January 2025, the Berlin-based company was awarded the HotelTechAward “Best Guest Room Tablet” for the sixth consecutive time. For more information, visit our website.
The Smartest Hotel Room Assistant Yet: SuitePad AI
