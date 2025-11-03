Biohope Announces Collaboration to Advance Immunobiogram for Renal Transplant
Biohope signs a know-how agreement with Mayo Clinic to advance development and commercialization of its personalized transplant diagnostic device.
The agreement grants Biohope access to Mayo Clinic’s specialized know-how, and seeks to enhance the clinical validation of the Immunobiogram in the US. This technology aims to optimize immunosuppression management by providing personalized diagnostic insights, potentially reducing rejection rates, infections, and improving graft survival and patient-reported outcomes (PRO).
“We are thrilled to collaborate with Mayo Clinic, to utilize their expertise in transplant medicine,” said Isabel Portero, CEO of Biohope. “This agreement marks a significant step toward our goal of bringing Immunobiogram technology to market and offering transplant patients and clinicians a transformative tool for personalized immunosuppression management.”
About Biohope
Biohope is a biotechnology company dedicated to developing innovative diagnostic solutions for transplant patients. Its patented Immunobiogram technology provides personalized insights into immunosuppression sensitivity, aiming to enhance patient outcomes and quality of life.
Note: Mayo Clinic has a financial interest in the technology referenced in this press release. Revenue Mayo Clinic receives is used to support its mission of patient care, education, and research.
