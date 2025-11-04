AIRE Expands its AI-Powered Feasibility Study Software and expand its reach to Saudi Arabia and the UAE

AIRE Software project creation AIRE Software starting page AIRE Software project completion

With its new roll-out, AIRE now has a stronger foothold in the Middle East and Africa region.

The expansion of AIRE Software reflects our commitment to solving real challenges developers face across the Middle East and Africa: speed, cost, and local market intelligence” — Simon Ardonceau

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AIRE (Artificial Intelligence in Real Estate), the tech-driven real estate advisory firm redefining property intelligence across the Middle East and Africa, has announced major updates to its flagship AIRE Software, introducing new features, expanding market coverage, and advancing AI-driven capabilities that bring unprecedented speed and precision to real estate decision-making.

With its latest software release, AIRE now supports real estate developers and investors in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, Kenya, Mauritius, Côte d’Ivoire and Senegal, marking a significant milestone in the company’s regional expansion strategy.

Expanded Use Cases: From Feasibility to Full Portfolio Intelligence

Initially focused on real estate Feasibility Studies, AIRE Software has now evolved into a broader development software platform covering eight core use cases:

1. Feasibility Study for single building development

2. Feasibility Study for multiple buildings development

3. Feasibility Study for mixed-use buildings development

4. Feasibility Study for Master Planned development projects

5. Highest and Best Use (HBU) Studies for a single plot

6. Highest and Best Use (HBU) Studies for multiple plots

7. Highest and Best Use (HBU) Studies for mixed-use buildings development

8. Highest and Best Use (HBU) Studies for Master Planned development projects

Each of these use cases is supported by AIRE’s proprietary database and AI workflow automation, allowing users to produce in-depth, market-specific development scenarios and their financial performance in a record time.

“We are proud to see growing adoption in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, where clients are using our tools to make faster and smarter investment decisions.” and our recent invitation at the Global PropTech Summit in Riyadh to deliver a key note speech on How AI is Revolutionizing Land Value Creation in the Middle East is a testimony of the credibility of the solutions we offer.

Next-Generation Features: AI Automation Meets Real Estate Intelligence

The latest update brings AI-driven automation, big data analytics, and project-centric workflows to the forefront of real estate consulting.

Among the standout innovations:

1. Instant HBU Studies: AIRE now auto-calculates the Highest and Best Use potential using just a plot’s address and size.

2. Master Planned Projects: The most advanced module yet, combining HBU and feasibility studies across multiple plots, allowing developers to model entire districts or even cities.

These tools significantly reduce analysis turnaround from weeks to days, empowering real estate developers, investors, and institutions to make data-backed decisions faster than ever.



About AIRE: Technology Meets Expertise

Founded in 2023, AIRE brings together over 50 years of combined experience in real estate consulting, financial modeling, data science, and urban planning. The company operates through four specialized divisions:

1. AIRE Software: AI-powered feasibility and Highest & Best Use studies completed within five days.

2. AIRE Consulting: Tailored advisory services spanning market research, financial modeling, and portfolio strategy.

3. AIRE Valuations: Independent, standards-compliant property valuations grounded in market data.

4. AIRE Hospitality: Strategic support for hospitality developers and operators, from concept development to hotel operator selection and assistance in negotiating hotel management agreements.

With active operations in the UAE, USA, Kenya, Morocco, and South Africa, AIRE’s footprint reflects a bold commitment to shaping the next generation of real estate intelligence across emerging and established markets alike.

Bridging a Market Gap with AI

AIRE was founded to address two critical challenges in real estate advisory:

1. Traditional studies are slow and expensive, often taking 4–8 weeks to be completed by consultants, delaying investment timelines and delivery process.

2. Reliable, localized market data and intelligence was limited across African and Middle Eastern cities.

Through AI-powered automation and proprietary datasets, AIRE bridges these gaps; delivering feasibility and HBU studies in just a few days with localized accuracy unmatched by traditional consulting firms.

“We built AIRE to democratize access to real estate intelligence,” added Simon Ardonceau. “Whether you’re developing a master plan in Riyadh or assessing a resort in Marrakech, our technology delivers data-driven clarity without compromise.”



Strong Market Uptake and Regional Growth

Since its inception, AIRE has seen strong adoption across Africa and the Middle East, with repeat mandates from developers, institutional investors, and operators.

Its Consulting and Valuations divisions continue to drive growth, while AIRE Software’s rapid delivery model has become the preferred alternative to traditional feasibility studies for a number of small and large developers.

The company has expanded its teams in Dubai, Casablanca, and Nairobi, strengthening its regional presence and ensuring on-the-ground insight for every client engagement.



To learn more visit https://www.aire-realestate.com/

Inquiries can be sent to contact@airealestate.org or call +971509728186.

