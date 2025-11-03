ICT WEEK Uzbekistan 2025 Highlights: Growing Startup Ecosystem and Global Tech Partnerships

IT Park Uzbekistan HQ Dealroom's report: the presentation of Uzbekistan’s Tech ecosystem Abdulakhad Kuchkarov, CEO of IT Park Uzbekistan DOMiNO Ventures Launches $20M Fund in Uzbekistan — First International VC Office in Central Asia For the first time in the CIS: Web Summit Spotlight held in Tashkent

ICT WEEK Uzbekistan 2025 brought together over 1,500 participants from 87 countries, underscoring the country’s growing role as a Eurasian tech hub.

TASHKENT, TASHKENT, UZBEKISTAN, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ICT WEEK Uzbekistan 2025 gathered over 1,500 participants from 87 countries, marking a major milestone in the country’s growing role as a Eurasian technology hub.ICT WEEK Uzbekistan in figures:• 9 international memoranda signed;• $896,000 raised by startups;• $10 million in investment soft agreements concluded with venture funds;• More than 20 foreign companies announced plans to open representative offices in Uzbekistan;• Uzbekistan became the first country in the CIS to join the Web Summit Spotlight platform;• 45 venture funds, including 25 foreign funds, discussed strategies for enhancing the country’s startup ecosystem.International cooperation and collaborationThe “Eurasian Technoparks” exhibition stand was dedicated to regional cooperation, which saw a significant increase in Central Asian participation compared to the previous year. The stand showcased technological solutions and business development opportunities from IT Park Uzbekistan, Astana Hub (Kazakhstan), the High Technology Park of the Kyrgyz Republic, the Innovation and Digital Development Agency of Azerbaijan, and the Startup Academy of Turkmenistan.ICT WEEK also served as a platform for exploring prospects of cooperation with the Japanese IT industry. It was noted that in the coming years, Japan will face a demand for nearly one million IT engineers, and Japanese companies are considering Uzbekistan as a major human capital resource. Following the discussions, initiatives were announced to establish an educational center in Tashkent for the training of Japanese-speaking IT specialists.The Uzbek–Korean BPO Forum was another major platform for discussing the current outcomes of cooperation between Uzbek and Korean companies, as well as outlining the objectives for establishing the BPO sector as a foundation for technological collaboration between the two countries. The forum resulted in the signing of six agreements, the launch of three outsourcing projects, and three memoranda of understanding. The forum reaffirmed Uzbekistan’s growing potential as a co-developer in the advancement of technological business initiatives.Rapidly expanding startup ecosystemThe startup ecosystem of Uzbekistan took center stage at ICT WEEK 2025. Specialized platforms brought together hundreds of startup founders and dozens of representatives from venture and investment funds.The Startup & Venture Summit 2025 became a catalyst for the development of the national startup ecosystem, yielding the following results:• Uzbekistan outpaced Silicon Valley in terms of startup market growth rate;• The European fund DOMiNO Ventures announced the establishment of Central Asia’s first international venture fund, with a capital of $20 million;• The AloqaVentures fund concluded investment deals totaling $750,000;• IT Park Ventures and AWS Activate entered into a partnership, providing startups with access to Amazon cloud services;• Uzbekistan will host the Central Eurasian Venture Forum 2026 next year.According to Dealroom, Uzbekistan’s startup ecosystem has expanded thirteenfold since 2020, reaching a total value of $3.9 billion. In terms of growth, Uzbekistan has surpassed regions such as Turkey, India, Lithuania, and even Silicon Valley. Today, there are approximately 650 startups in the country, employing nearly 7,000 professionals.A key milestone of ICT WEEK was the launch of a customized platform for the national startup industry, powered by Dealroom. The platform will be integrated with the local StartupBase resource, consolidating information on domestic projects, accelerators, venture funds, and funding rounds. This joint initiative by IT Park and Dealroom aims to enhance market transparency for international players and provide access to up-to-date analytical tools.ICT WEEK once again became a platform for direct engagement between startups and venture capital representatives. During the B2B session of the Startup & Venture Summit 2025, more than 70 startups held meetings with dozens of representatives from accelerators, corporations, investment funds, and innovation hubs. The popular Investors Room format was also held this year, where 55 startups presented their projects to 28 venture funds and business angels. The Clash of Startups competition was among the most dynamic events: over 130 teams pitched their solutions, 11 of which reached the finals and presented their projects to investors.Web Summit Spotlight was another major highlight of ICT WEEK. For the first time, Tashkent joined this global IT conference series, which already includes Lisbon, Rio de Janeiro, Vancouver, Hong Kong, and Doha. The summit’s speakers agreed that Eurasia is emerging as a new growth center, with Uzbekistan serving as its technological core.According to StartupBlink, Uzbekistan ranks first in Central Asia and second globally in terms of ecosystem growth rate. Tashkent was recognized as the fastest-growing city in the region, demonstrating an impressive 132% growth. Uzbekistan’s integration into the Web Summit network opens direct access for the region to global networking, venture capital, and expert knowledge.Join Startup Base to stay updated on venture and startup opportunities in Uzbekistan.Favorable conditions for international businessDuring the Offshore Outsourcing Conference Workshops, representatives of IT Park Uzbekistan presented the country’s current incentive programs and tax benefits for technology companies planning to establish operations and service delivery centers in Uzbekistan. IT Park member companies are exempt from VAT, corporate tax, and social contributions, while personal income tax is levied at a reduced rate.The Zero Risk program helps companies launch and scale their operations in Uzbekistan by providing free office space for one year, financial subsidies, and comprehensive administrative support.Details about the latest support programs and tax incentives for ITES companies are available on the official website More about ICT Week 2025: https://outsource.gov.uz/en/media/ict-week-uzbekistan-2025-key-outcomes-of-the-technology-week About IT Park UzbekistanIT Park Uzbekistan is the leading IT Hub in Central Asia, supporting startups, international IT companies, and outsourcing businesses through incentives, education, and venture programs.

