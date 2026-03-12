Submit Release
Ilham Aliyev met with Member of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina

AZERBAIJAN, March 12 - 12 March 2026, 12:20

On March 12, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Željka Cvijanović, Member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

During the conversation, President Ilham Aliyev fondly recalled his previous meetings with Željka Cvijanović. The expansion of relations between the two countries was noted, and prospects for cooperation in various fields were discussed.

Željka Cvijanović stated that she had participated several times in the traditionally held Global Baku Forum.

During the meeting, the sides emphasized the importance of the 13th Global Baku Forum and hailed the excellent organization of the event. They noted that, as always, the forum features discussions on highly relevant global issues, especially against the backdrop of the current global situation.

