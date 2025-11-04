Retykle Launches in UAE: The Region’s First Full-Service Dedicated Kidswear Resale Platform

Retykle is a global leading kids resale platform.

Retykle launches in the UAE, introducing the region’s first full-service kidswear resale platform for sustainable, stylish parenting.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Retykle, the pioneering global resale platform for children’s fashion, is proud to announce its official launch in the United Arab Emirates. The platform introduces the region’s first full-service, AI-enabled, resale solution dedicated exclusively to outgrown kidswear, shoes, and gear - making it easier than ever for parents across the UAE to buy, sell, and give new life to designer children’s fashion.UAE-based parents can now shop a curated selection of preloved and new designer baby and kidswear, shoes, and accessories, as well as sell their own outgrown items to earn cash or store credit. Its UAE launch marks a major step in expanding its mission to make sustainable parenting simple - helping families save money, reduce waste, and contribute to the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 and Circular Economy Policy 2021–2031 goals.A Global Leader in Luxury Kidswear ResaleFounded in 2016 by Sarah Garner, a Canadian-born fashion executive based in Hong Kong, Retykle was inspired by her firsthand experience as a new mother witnessing how quickly kids grow out of their clothes, leaving behind closets full of too small, barely worn items. What began as a personal mission has since grown into the world’s leading luxury resale platform dedicated to baby and kidswear, serving customers globally from its regional hubs in Hong Kong, Singapore, and now the UAE.The UAE marks the brand’s third international market, underscoring its growing global footprint and commitment to promoting circular fashion.A Seamless, Full-Service Resale ExperienceRetykle offers a convenient, full-service solution for parents looking to rehome their children’s outgrown wardrobes. With free home pick-up and drop-off, the platform manages every step - from sorting and pricing to photography and delivery. Parents can earn cash or store credit on sold items, while unsold or unaccepted pieces can be donated to local charities to ensure nothing goes to waste.The platform features hundreds of sought-after designer brands, including Jacadi, Bonpoint, Ralph Lauren, Gucci, and Stella McCartney, with items ranging from new-with-tags to gently used, all priced up to 90% off the original retail value.Since launch, Retykle has re-circulated over 500,000 items, preventing significant amounts of fashion waste from reaching landfills. By the end of this year, it aims to rehome an additional 100,000 items. With features like a carbon savings calculator and a premium e-commerce experience, Retykle empowers parents to make meaningful, sustainable choices while earning extra income.Leading Retykle’s Growth in the UAEArmelle Liverton, Retykle’s Director for the UAE, will lead the company’s regional expansion. Having spent time in Dubai since childhood, she brings deep cultural understanding and strong community ties alongside her experience in building businesses across retail, sustainability, and consumer sectors.“Retykle was created to solve a universal parenting challenge: children outgrow clothes far too quickly, leaving families with cluttered homes and contributing to fashion waste,” said Armelle Liverton, Director, UAE. “Our mission is to keep quality items in circulation for longer, giving parents an easy, trusted solution that benefits their wallets, their homes, and the planet.”“The UAE is the perfect place to take this mission forward,” added Armelle. “Families here are stylish, community-minded, and increasingly focused on sustainability. By embedding circular practices into everyday parenting, we can support national climate goals while making life simpler for busy parents.”Discover more: www.retykle.ae Visit the Studio: Office 516, CEO Building, Dubai Investment Park 1, Dubai, UAEOpening Hours: Monday–Friday, 9:30am–6:00pm (Closed on weekends & public holidays)Start Selling: Free home pick-ups in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah (minimum of 5 qualifying items required)ABOUT RETYKLERetykle is a leading AI-enabled global platform for kidswear resale dedicated to buying and selling designer baby, children's & maternity fashion, and toys. Parents can turn their children’s outgrown designer clothing into cash and credit, effectively closing the loop on the temporary use fashion cycle. Customers can shop from thousands of great quality preloved and new past-season items from over 2,500 leading children’s designer clothing brands, saving 50-90% off original retail prices. Retykle was born in Hong Kong in 2016 and has since expanded to Singapore (2021) and the United Arab Emirates (2025). To date, over 500,000 items have been re-circulated on Retykle.Follow Retykle: Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.