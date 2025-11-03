Polygon.io is now Massive

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Polygon.io, a leading provider of real-time and historical market data , announced it will rebrand as Massive effective October 30, 2025, at 4 PM ET. The new name reflects the company’s focus on scale, reliability, and delivering comprehensive market data coverage across a growing range of assets.“Our new name reflects what we have already become,” said Quinton Pike, CEO of Polygon.io. “As Massive, we are highlighting the scale of the infrastructure and developer community we have built. Our mission remains the same, to modernize the financial industry with technology built for developers. Too much of the industry still runs on outdated systems, and we are committed to powering the next generation of financial applications.”Continuity for Customers:Existing APIs, accounts, and integrations continue to work without interruption. API keys and logins remain valid, and no code changes are required. The current API base at api.polygon.io will remain supported for an extended period, while the new api. massive.com base is now live in parallel. The polygon.io website redirects automatically to massive.com, and invoices now list Massive.com, Inc. with card statements showing MASSIVE.COM.Visible Updates:- New brand and primary site at massive.com- Parallel API access through api.massive.com- @polygon.io email addresses now forward to @massive.com- Invoices and statements updated to reflect Massive.com, Inc.- SDK client libraries branded as massive, defaulting to api.massive.com on upgrade while remaining backward compatibleGuidance and Timeline:The rebrand and domain transition took effect on October 30, 2025. All existing APIs and accounts continue to work as before. Both domains will operate in parallel for an extended period to allow customers to migrate at their own pace. Developers can continue using existing endpoints and SDKs without any changes. Future SDKs will automatically connect to the new API endpoint so no migration is required.For questions or migration guidance, customers can contact support@massive.com.About Massive:Massive (formerly Polygon.io) delivers real-time and historical financial market data through a single platform that supports multiple access points, including REST APIs, streaming WebSockets, SQL query interfaces, flat file downloads, and a growing set of developer tools and partner integrations. Massive provides coverage across stocks, options, indices, forex, crypto, and futures, with expanding access to third-party and exchange-hosted data through its partner ecosystem. Trusted by developers, fintech startups, and global institutions, Massive delivers the scale, reliability, and breadth of coverage needed to power the next generation of financial applications.

