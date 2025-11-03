Medicinal Herbs Market to Reach USD 9.8 Bn by 2035, Fueled by Rising Preference for Natural Remedies | Fact.MR Report

Medicinal Herbs Market

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global medicinal herbs market is witnessing sustained growth, driven by increasing consumer preference for natural and plant-based healthcare solutions, expansion of herbal pharmaceutical formulations, and rising awareness about preventive wellness.According to a recent report by Fact.MR, the market is valued at USD 6.4 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 9.8 billion by 2035, recording an absolute increase of USD 3.4 billion during the forecast period. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% between 2025 and 2035.Medicinal herbs are increasingly being recognized as vital ingredients in both traditional and modern healthcare systems. From Ayurvedic and Chinese medicine to nutraceuticals and cosmetics, herbal formulations are witnessing growing demand across diverse sectors, driven by consumer awareness, affordability, and accessibility.Market Drivers: Natural Healing, Preventive Healthcare, and Pharmaceutical IntegrationGrowing Preference for Herbal and Natural MedicinesThe global shift toward natural health products is one of the key catalysts for the medicinal herbs market. Consumers are increasingly choosing herbal medicines over synthetic drugs due to their perceived safety, minimal side effects, and long-term health benefits. Rising cases of lifestyle-related disorders such as hypertension, diabetes, and obesity are further supporting demand for natural treatments and supplements.Integration of Medicinal Herbs into Modern PharmaceuticalsPharmaceutical and nutraceutical companies are integrating medicinal herbs into formulations for therapeutic, preventive, and nutritional purposes. Advances in extraction techniques, bioactive compound identification, and standardization have enhanced the efficacy and reliability of herbal products, allowing them to compete with conventional medications.Expanding Applications in Food, Cosmetics, and NutraceuticalsBeyond healthcare, medicinal herbs are gaining traction in the food and cosmetics industries. Herbal extracts are widely used in functional foods, beverages, and natural skincare products, contributing to an expanded consumer base. The global trend toward clean-label and chemical-free products continues to strengthen the position of medicinal herbs in multiple sectors.Sustainability and Traditional Knowledge PreservationGovernments and international organizations are promoting sustainable cultivation and preservation of indigenous herbal knowledge. Initiatives aimed at protecting biodiversity, ensuring traceability, and promoting fair trade are supporting responsible sourcing of medicinal plants, especially in Asia and Africa.Competitive LandscapeThe medicinal herbs market is characterized by a mix of global and regional players focusing on product innovation, standardization, and sustainable sourcing. Companies are also investing in R&D to enhance the bioavailability and therapeutic efficacy of herbal formulations.Key Players in the Medicinal Herbs Market:Martin Bauer GroupNaturex (Groupe Roullier brand)NexiraStarwest Botanicals, Inc.Indena S.p.A.Givaudan SAGA Herb Co., Ltd.Amega Sciences, Inc.AfriplexHimalaya Wellness CompanyThese companies are expanding their global footprint through partnerships, acquisitions, and collaborations with healthcare institutions and wellness brands. Focus areas include traceability, organic certification, and customized formulations for pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals.Recent DevelopmentsAugust 2025 – Martin Bauer Group launched a new line of standardized herbal extracts targeting immune support and stress management, expanding its wellness product portfolio.April 2025 – Indena S.p.A. introduced a high-purity ginkgo biloba extract with enhanced bioavailability, catering to cognitive health applications.December 2024 – Himalaya Wellness Company announced plans to expand its herbal production facilities in India to meet rising global export demand.Segmentation of the Medicinal Herbs MarketThe medicinal herbs market is segmented based on type, form, application, end-use, and region, highlighting the diversity of herbal products and their wide-ranging uses.By Type: Aloe Vera, Echinacea, Ginger, Garlic, Turmeric, Ginseng, and OthersBy Form: Whole, Powdered, Extracts, Oils, and Capsules/TabletsBy Application: Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, Personal Care, Food & Beverages, and OthersBy End-Use: Healthcare Institutions, Home Care, and Industrial Processing UnitsBy Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and the Middle East & AfricaRegional OutlookNorth America – Growing Acceptance of Herbal MedicinesThe U.S. and Canada are witnessing increased demand for herbal supplements, driven by rising health consciousness and the expansion of natural product retail chains.Europe – Strong Regulatory and Research FrameworkEuropean countries, particularly Germany, France, and the U.K., maintain a robust market for medicinal herbs, supported by stringent quality standards and well-established herbal pharmacopoeias.Asia-Pacific – Largest and Fastest-Growing MarketCountries such as China, India, and Japan lead the global market owing to traditional medicine systems like Ayurveda and Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM). The next decade will see medicinal herbs gain even more prominence through:Advanced Extraction and Formulation Technologies – Enhancing purity, stability, and potency of herbal ingredients.Digital Traceability and Transparency – Blockchain-enabled supply chains to ensure ethical sourcing.Integration with Modern Healthcare Systems – Evidence-based herbal formulations co-developed with pharmaceutical companies.Sustainable Cultivation Practices – Expansion of organic and eco-certified herb farming globally.By 2035, the medicinal herbs market is set to become a cornerstone of global healthcare and wellness, blending ancient wisdom with modern science to deliver safe, sustainable, and effective solutions. Our research on the Medicinal Herbs Market combines expert interviews, technological assessments, and regional analysis to help stakeholders understand emerging opportunities and trends shaping the global herbal healthcare landscape.

