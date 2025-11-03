TechMatter Acquires StateDrives, USA’s Leading IT Hardware Solutions Platform

TechMatter expands its reach with State Drives, enhancing IT infrastructure and driving innovation across healthcare and enterprise solutions.

GLENDALE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TechMatter , a leader in managed IT, healthtech, and software development, announces the acquisition of State Drives , a renowned online retailer of IT hardware and networking devices, from Spacexsystem LLC., a specialized IT company. The acquisition was completed for an undisclosed amount.By bringing State Drives into its fold, TechMatter expands its infrastructure capabilities and strengthens its commitment to building scalable, secure, and highly efficient systems, particularly for its healthcare and enterprise clients.“This acquisition is a significant milestone for TechMatter. State Drives’ expertise in storage architecture and high-throughput systems creates an ideal foundation for the next generation of our managed IT solutions. With their technology, we can deliver faster, more reliable services to our clients, especially as data volume and regulatory expectations grow,” said Mubashir Hanif , CEO of TechMatterStrategic Rationale & SynergiesEnhanced Infrastructure: State Drives’ high-performance storage platform enables TechMatter to better support data-intensive workloads, including revenue cycle management, patient record systems, and AI-powered analytics.Scalability & Reliability: The acquisition gives TechMatter full control over hardware infrastructure, improving uptime and performance for mission-critical healthcare applications.Security & Compliance: With State Drives in-house, TechMatter can further enhance its encryption, data redundancy, and HIPAA-compliant storage architecture.Innovation Acceleration: Integrated development teams will accelerate innovation across cloud-based RCM, data analytics, and other core technology products.What This Means for ClientsFor healthcare providers using TechMatter’s solutions, the acquisition means lower data access latency, greater data resilience, and a more seamless user experience. The combined company plans to roll out enhanced service tiers that leverage State Drives’ infrastructure to support real-time analytics, large-scale EHR migrations, and next-level automation.Leadership ContinuityState Drives will continue operating under its current leadership, now working closely with TechMatter’s engineering and product teams. This ensures continuity and expertise while accelerating joint innovation.Looking AheadTechMatter plans to invest in upgrading State Drives’ infrastructure and integrating its storage systems into core product lines. The company anticipates launching new enterprise-grade service packages by mid-2026, aimed at meeting the growing needs of modern healthcare organizations.“Our vision is to build technology that not only scales, but anticipates,” added Mubashir Hanif. “With State Drives, we’re building a future where infrastructure isn’t just a backend, it’s a competitive advantage.”About TechMatterFounded in 2017 and headquartered in Glendale, California, TechMatter is a global healthcare technology and managed IT services company delivering comprehensive solutions across enterprise software, revenue cycle management (RCM), and AI-enabled automation. TechMatter’s mission is to modernize healthcare operations, managed IT, and software development for practices across the US.About State DrivesState Drives, a company of Spacexsystem LLC, is an IT hardware solution platform specializing in high-performance data storage solutions, including enterprise-grade solid-state architecture, cloud storage integration, and secure data frameworks.

