Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market CAGR to be at 11.1% from 2025 to 2029 | $24.59 Billion Industry Revenue by 2029

The Business Research Company's Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market?

The market size of pharmaceutical glass packaging has significantly increased over the recent past. The market is projected to expand from $14.94 billion in 2024 to $16.12 billion in 2025, yielding a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The notable growth in the previous period is attributable to factors such as the rise in pharmaceutical production, stringent regulations and quality norms, preference for the inert nature of glass, a globally aging population, and an increase in chronic diseases.

Expectations are that the pharmaceutical glass packaging market will experience significant expansion in the coming years, with its size anticipated to reach $24.59 billion in 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. The predicted growth during the forecast period could be due to sustained development in the pharmaceutical sector, technological advancements in drug delivery, emphasis on eco-friendly packaging, rising demand for biopharmaceuticals, and worldwide advancement in healthcare infrastructure. Dominant trends in the forecast phase encompass the increasing attraction for ready-to-use packaging, a shift towards compostable packaging, the growth of developing markets, and collaborative ventures and partnerships.

Download a free sample of the pharmaceutical glass packaging market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6584&type=smp

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market?

The pharmaceutical glass packaging market's growth is anticipated to be driven by the expansion of the pharmaceutical industry. The development, formulation, and production of drugs and medications fall under the pharmaceutical industry. Pharmaceutical glass packaging serves as the container for storing medicines, powerful alkalis, and acids. For example, Zippia, a prominent information platform in the United States, reported in 2023 that the U.S. pharmaceutical industry constitutes 43.7% of the worldwide pharmaceutical market that year. It follows, therefore, that the pharmaceutical industry's expansion propels the growth of the pharmaceutical glass packaging market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market?

Major players in the Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging include:

• AGC Inc.

• Berry Global Inc.

• Corning Inc.

• Şişecam

• Ardagh Group S.A.

• O-I Glass Inc.

• Hoya Corporation

• Albéa Group

• Nipro Corp

• Aptar Group Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Industry?

Key players in the pharmaceutical glass packaging sector are prioritizing product innovation, as demonstrated by their efforts toward producing Molded glass vials, to attain a competitive advantage. Molded glass vials, which are glass receptacles created by injecting a lump of molten glass into a mould and utilizing pressurized air in the pre-forming stage, exemplify this trend. SGD Pharma, an Indian company with expertise in glass pharmaceutical packaging services, unveiled its ready-to-use (RTU) sterile 100ml molded glass vials in March 2022. The RTU sterile 100 ml molded glass vials are specifically designed for packaging large amounts of high-value parenteral drugs. They feature no glass-to-glass contact, minimizing particle generation for patient safety, and are compatible with several injectable applications. These vials also undergo sterility and depyrogenation processes to guarantee they are free from contaminants.

What Segments Are Covered In The Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market Report?

The pharmaceutical glass packagingmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Ampoules, Bottles , Vials, Syringes, Cartridges, Other Product Types

2) By Drug Type: Generic, Branded, Biologic

3) By Material: Type I, Type II, Type III

4) By Application: Oral, Injectable, Nasal, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Ampoules: Clear Glass Ampoules, Amber Glass Ampoules, Specialty Ampoules

2) By Bottles: Dropper Bottles, Oral Solution Bottles, Infusion Bottles, Opaque Bottles

3) By Vials: Single-Dose Vials, Multi-Dose Vials, Specialty Vials

4) By Syringes: Pre-filled Syringes, Conventional Syringes, Safety Syringes

5) By Cartridges: Glass Cartridges For Pen Injectors, Pre-filled Glass Cartridges

6) By Other Product Types: Parenteral Bags, Glass Tubes, Specialty Packaging



View the full pharmaceutical glass packaging market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pharmaceutical-glass-packaging-global-market-report

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market?

In 2024, North America led the market for pharmaceutical glass packaging. The projected growth status for this region is reported. The research report on this market includes the regions of Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Hand Sanitizer Dispenser Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hand-sanitizer-dispenser-global-market-report

Electronic Soap Dispenser Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electronic-soap-dispenser-global-market-report

Fuel Dispenser Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fuel-dispenser-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.