Net-Zero Energy Buildings Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers, and Forecast Insights

Net-Zero Energy Buildings Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Net-Zero Energy Buildings Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The market size for net-zero energy buildings has seen a substantial surge in recent times. It is projected to expand from a value of $37.66 billion in 2024 to a more grand $44.47 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 18.1%. Factors like increased urbanisation, a more focused approach to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and tackling climate change, rising consciousness about the environment, widespread acceptance of net-zero energy buildings in the commercial sector, and an increasing demand for energy efficiency contribute to the growth experienced during the historical period.

The market for net-zero energy buildings is anticipated to witness considerable expansion in the upcoming years, escalating to a hefty $87.22 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.3%. This sector's escalation during the projected timeframe can be ascribed to an increased focus on sustainable practices and preservation of the environment, a growing preference for eco-friendly building solutions, heightened governmental efforts to curb carbon emissions, a climb in global temperature, and a burgeoning population. The prediction period is set to be characterized by developments in energy-saving construction methodologies, progress in renewable energy technologies, breakthroughs in sustainable construction tactics, the rise of green technologies, and the incorporation of avant-garde building design concepts.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Net-Zero Energy Buildings Market?

The rise in renewable energy demand is projected to push the growth of the net-zero energy buildings market. Renewable energies like solar, wind, and hydropower can naturally replenish over time. The allure for renewable energy sources intensifies due to factors like social influence, decentralized energy production, organizational commitments, public health consciousness, and climate change mitigation measures. Net-zero energy buildings, designed efficiently to minimize energy usage and create on-site renewable energy to meet their power requirements, set the standard for energy efficiency and environmental responsibility. They play a crucial role in paving the way for a more environmentally friendly future. For example, a 2022 report by the Department of Energy, a US government agency, predicts a 75% increase in domestic solar energy production from 163 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) in 2023 to 286 billion kWh in 2025. Thus, the rising popularity of renewable energy sources propels the net-zero energy buildings market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Net-Zero Energy Buildings Market?

Major players in the Net-Zero Energy Buildings include:

• Hitachi Ltd.

• Siemens AG

• General Electric Company

• Panasonic Corporation

• Schneider Electric SE

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Deutsche Bank AG

• Daikin Industries Ltd.

• Johnson Controls Inc.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Net-Zero Energy Buildings Sector?

Key players in the net-zero energy buildings market are concentrating on the creation of innovative solutions such as open AI-enabled suites for buildings that aim to be net-zero in their energy consumption. Designed with the purpose of optimizing and managing different facets of a building, open AI-enabled suites use AI technology to enhance energy efficiency, sustainability, and building performance. One example is Siemens AG, a German automation company, which introduced Building X in June 2022. Adopting an innovative approach, this open AI-enabled suite boosts the development of net-zero energy buildings. As an integral part of the Siemens Xcelerator initiative, Building X aims to assist in digital transition in various sectors, including building management. With a modular and scalable structure, Building X simplifies integration of different building systems and reduces complexity in building operations management, thereby supporting the shift towards net-zero emissions.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Net-Zero Energy Buildings Market Growth

The net-zero energy buildings market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Equipment: Lighting, Walls And Roofs, Heating, Ventilation, And Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems, Other Equipment

2) By Service: Software, Consulting And Designing

3) By Construction Phase: New Construction, Renovation Or Retrofit, Hybrid Approach

4) By Technology Integration: Passive Design Strategies, Energy-Efficient Systems, Renewable Energy Sources

5) By End-User: Residential, Non-Residential

Subsegments:

1) By Lighting: LED Lighting, Smart Lighting Systems, Daylighting Systems

2) By Walls And Roofs: Insulated Walls, Green Roofs, Solar Roof Panels

3) By Heating, Ventilation, And Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems: Energy-Efficient HVAC Units, Heat Pumps, Ventilation Systems With Energy Recovery

4) By Other Equipment: Renewable Energy Systems, Energy Storage Systems, Smart Building Management Systems

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Net-Zero Energy Buildings Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America led the market for net-zero energy buildings with the greatest regional share. Europe is predicted to experience the most rapid growth in the upcoming years. This market report on net-zero energy buildings includes analysis of the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

