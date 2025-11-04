Global Personal Hygiene Market to Reach $751.48 Billion at a Steady 4.5% CAGR by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Personal Hygiene Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Personal Hygiene Market Be By 2025?

The market scale of personal hygiene has experienced consistent growth in the past few years. There will be an expansion from $607.56 billion in 2024 to $631.02 billion in 2025, projecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9%. Factors contributing to the historical growth comprise of public health awareness, advancements in living conditions, influence of advertising and media, urbanization patterns, and product formulation and innovation.

Anticipated growth in the personal hygiene market is projected to be stable in the coming years, escalating to a value of $751.48 billion in 2029 with a 4.5% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR). The increased growth throughout the forecast period is likely due to global health worries, the growth of e-commerce, innovative sustainable product developments, an aging population coupled with heightened health awareness, and hygiene habits amplified by the pandemic. Key trends predicted for this period incorporate a focus on customization and personalization, a surge in clean and environment-friendly products, the infusion of technology, an enhanced e-commerce user experience, and a comprehensive wellness-focused approach.

Download a free sample of the personal hygiene market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=14157&type=smp

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Personal Hygiene Market Landscape?

The expansion of the personal hygiene market is anticipated to be spurred by the increase in e-commerce. E-commerce, also known as electronic commerce, involves the online purchase and sale of goods or services. Technological advancements have significantly boosted the growth of e-commerce by making online shopping more secure, accessible, and convenient. An extensive range of personal hygiene products can be easily accessed via this platform, right from the comfort of one's home. This possibility of convenience induces more frequent buying decisions and facilitates steady personal hygiene regimes without needing to go to the actual stores. For example, the United States Census Bureau, an American government agency, reported in November 2023 that the second quarter of 2023 saw a 7.5% (or 1.4%) increase in e-commerce compared to the same quarter in 2022, while total retail sales witnessed a 0.6% (or 0.4%) increase. During the same quarter, 15.4% of all sales were made through online stores. Consequently, the growth of the personal hygiene market is being fueled by the surge in e-commerce.

Who Are The Top Players In The Personal Hygiene Market?

Major players in the Personal Hygiene include:

• Costco Wholesale Corporation

• The Kroger Co.

• Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

• Carrefour S.A.

• Procter & Gamble Limited

• Unilever Plc

• L'Oréal S.A.

• 3M Company

• Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

• Kimberly-Clark Corporation

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Personal Hygiene Industry?

In a bid to escalate their earnings, major firms in the personal hygiene sector are concentrating on launching innovative hygiene solutions, for example, advanced hand sanitizers. An enhanced hand sanitizer is described as a product with superior antimicrobial performance against a broader variety of pathogens. It also offers extra skin protection, moisturization, and quicker drying times. Take for instance, Purell, an American manufacturer of hand sanitizers, unveiled its new products, PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Naturals Foam and PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer 2in1 Moisturizing Foam in March 2022. These cutting-edge formulas are an excellent choice for those in need of a gentle yet potent hand sanitizer capable of killing 99.99% of standard bacteria that can result in illness. PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Naturals Foam, with 91% of its composition derived from biobased materials and a luxurious blend procured from plant-based ethanol, serves those who prioritize removing germs from their hands. It comes in environmentally-friendly 10-ounce pump bottles and is made from naturally renewable ethanol. The hand sanitizer 'Purell Advanced Dual-Use Moisturizing Foam' uses a unique blend of moisturising elements such as antioxidants and vitamins B3 and E to nourish and moisturize the skin.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Personal Hygiene Market

The personal hygienemarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Soaps, Hand Sanitizers, Bath And Shower Products, Face Care Products, Other Products

2) By Gender: Unisex, Male, Female

3) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

Subsegments:

1) By Soaps: Bar Soaps, Liquid Soaps, Antibacterial Soaps, Specialty Soaps

2) By Hand Sanitizers: Gel Hand Sanitizers, Foam Hand Sanitizers, Spray Hand Sanitizers, Alcohol-Based vs. Alcohol-Free

3) By Bath And Shower Products: Body Washes, Shower Gels, Bath Oils And Salts, Exfoliating Scrubs

4) By Face Care Products: Cleansers, Facial Wipes, Exfoliators, Masks and Treatments

5) By Other Products: Deodorants, Feminine Hygiene Products, Oral Hygiene Products, Miscellaneous Personal Care Items

View the full personal hygiene market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/personal-hygiene-global-market-report

Personal Hygiene Market Regional Insights

In 2024, the personal hygiene market was dominated by Asia-Pacific. Europe is projected to experience the quickest growth in the upcoming period. The market report on personal hygiene encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Personal Hygiene Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Complicated Skin And Skin Structure Infections Drugs Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/complicated-skin-and-skin-structure-infections-drugs-global-market-report

Dna Based Skin Care Products Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dna-based-skin-care-products-global-market-report

Double Sided Masking Tapes Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/double-sided-masking-tapes-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.