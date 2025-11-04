Personal Goods Repair And Maintenance Market Projected to Reach $178.69 Billion with 6.1% CAGR by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Personal Goods Repair And Maintenance Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Personal Goods Repair And Maintenance Market Through 2025?

The market for personal goods repair and maintenance has experienced substantial growth in the past few years. There is a projected expansion from $132.91 billion in 2024 to $141.09 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. Factors contributing to growth in the historic period include an increase in available income for discretionary spending, robust economic advances in developing markets, fast-paced urban development, greater access to internet services, and a rise in the distribution of mobile devices.

Robust growth is projected in the personal goods repair and maintenance market in the coming years, with its size anticipated to reach $178.69 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 6.1%. This growth during the forecast period is linked to the increasing culture of sustainability, the high purchase price of new items, a rise in the failure rate of personal goods, and the cost advantages of repairing older items. There's also a surge in government regulations regarding waste management. Key trends for the forecasted period indicate that companies should prioritize incorporating IoT into their operations to boost efficiency and monitor the real-time status of devices, implement augmented reality-based procedures to improve performance, consider potential mergers with financial and other household appliance companies to bolster financial stability and enhance performance, and adopt predictive maintenance solutions to decrease breakdowns and enhance efficiency through early detection of potential parts failures.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Personal Goods Repair And Maintenance Market?

The upswing in home gardening is projected to accelerate the development of the personal goods repair and maintenance industry. Gardening, particularly as a recreational activity, involves the upkeep and nurturing of a garden. Gardening tools need constant care to ensure they remain in excellent operational condition. It is essential that these tools are not only sharp but also clean and free from germs. If these tools are contaminated, they can spread bacterial, fungal, or pest infestations throughout the garden from affected plants or soil. Given the growing number of gardening enthusiasts, the demand for the upkeep of gardening equipment is also increasing. For instance, Raleigh Realty Homes, a U.S. real estate agency, reported in August 2024 that around 55% of U.S. households, or roughly 71.5 million gardening households equating to 185.9 million people, had a garden by 2024. Thus, the escalating interest in home gardening is likely to boost the personal goods repair and maintenance industry in the future.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Personal Goods Repair And Maintenance Market?

Major players in the Personal Goods Repair And Maintenance include:

• Frontdoor Inc

• Mr. Appliance

• Furniture Medic

• Lee Company

• Home-Tech Consolidated, Inc

• NuShoe

• Pride Air Conditioning & Appliance, Inc.

• Arista Air Conditioning Corp.

• One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning

• Bhangar Wala Enterprises Private Limited

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Personal Goods Repair And Maintenance Market In The Future?

Leading firms in the personal goods repair and maintenance arena are investing in cutting-edge solutions like clothing repair provisions to cater to the increasing appetite for eco-friendly fashion. These provisions are specialized operations aimed at restoring, mending or altering clothes to amplify their durability and usability. For example, in August 2024, the UK-based fashion brand, Marks & Spencer (M&S) rolled out the M&S Fixed by Sojo service, crafted in collaboration with the tailoring startup, Sojo. This service is designed to foster sustainability by enabling customers to schedule repairs such as replacing zips and mending knitwear at a starting cost of £5 ($6.46), promising a turnaround time of 7 to 10 days. This endeavor forms part of M&S’s wider Plan A for sustainability which targets textile waste reduction and circular economy support. This development suggests a rising trend among retailers to endorse sustainable actions in the world of fashion.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Personal Goods Repair And Maintenance Market

The personal goods repair and maintenancemarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Home And Garden Equipment Repair And Maintenance, Appliance Repair And Maintenance, Reupholstery And Furniture Repair, Footwear And Leather Goods Repair, Other Personal And Household Goods Repair And Maintenance

2) By Mode: Online, Offline

3) By Service: Inspection, Maintenance, Repair

Subsegments:

1) By Home And Garden Equipment Repair And Maintenance: Lawn Mower Repair, Garden Tool Repair, Outdoor Power Equipment Repair

2) By Appliance Repair And Maintenance: Major Appliance Repair, Small Appliance Repair, HVAC System Maintenance

3) By Reupholstery And Furniture Repair: Upholstery Services for Sofas and Chairs, Furniture Refinishing and Restoration, Antique Furniture Repair

4) By Footwear and Leather Goods Repair: Shoe Repair Services, Handbag and Leather Goods Repair, Leather Cleaning and Restoration

5) By Other Personal And Household Goods Repair and Maintenance: Jewelry Repair, Watch Repair, Musical Instrument Repair

Global Personal Goods Repair And Maintenance Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, Asia-Pacific led the way in the personal goods repair and maintenance market, followed closely by Western Europe. The market report covered a range of regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The Business Research Company

