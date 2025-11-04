Ceramic Tile Adhesive Market Anticipated to Grow at 9.8% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Ceramic Tile Adhesive Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company's Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

How Big Is The Ceramic Tile Adhesive Market In 2025?

The market size for ceramic tile adhesive has seen substantial growth in the recent past. The market is projected to expand from $20.93 billion in 2024 to $22.94 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. The significant growth during the historic phase was fueled by increased disposable incomes and expanding economies, amp up in construction activities, surge in demand for superior-performing ceramic tile adhesives, along with escalation in renovation and remodeling projects.

In the upcoming years, the ceramic tile adhesive market is predicted to experience a substantial expansion. The market's value is set to rise to $33.4 billion in 2029, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. This growth within the projection period can be credited to various factors, such as rising demand for high-performing ceramic tile adhesives, increased adoption of epoxy-based ceramic adhesives, e-commerce and digitalization expansion, growing need for enhancing aesthetic appeal, and increasing preference towards epoxy-oriented ceramic adhesives. Key trends propelling this growth during the forecast period encapsulate technological innovations and advancements, product developments, strategic partnerships and collaborations, and diversification for varied applications.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Ceramic Tile Adhesive Market?

The continual rise in construction activities is anticipated to provide a boost to the expansion of the ceramic tile adhesive market. The term construction activities encompasses the numerous tasks and procedures carried out in the process of constructing, altering, or refurbishing buildings and infrastructure. This upward trend in construction is attributed to several elements, such as economic expansion, development of infrastructure, and growth in population. Ceramic tile adhesive aids in augmenting the effectiveness of construction activities by assuring long-lasting, superior quality installations. These adhesives are utilized to firmly attach tiles to surfaces, thereby providing durability and preventing any potential cracking. For instance, the Australian Bureau of Statistics, a government agency in Australia, reported that there were 30,992 new private house dwellings in March 2024, indicating a 3.7% increase since December 2023 and a 14.6% rise from March 2023. Additionally, the completion rate of other new private residential buildings escalated to 14,844 dwellings, denoting a 5.6% increase from December 2023. Thus, the enlarged scale of construction activities fuels the expansion of the ceramic tile adhesive market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Ceramic Tile Adhesive Industry?

Major players in the Ceramic Tile Adhesive include:

• BASF SE

• Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

• AkzoNobel N.V.

• Sika AG

• H.B. Fuller Company

• Bostik

• Pidilite Industries

• JK Cement Ltd.

• Fosroc International Limited.

• Laticrete International Inc.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Ceramic Tile Adhesive Market In The Future?

Top players in the ceramic tile adhesive market are centering their efforts on creating innovative goods, such as gel adhesives, with the aim to increase resilience and adaptability, thereby ensuring superior performance under varying conditions. Characterized by their gooey, gel-like texture, gel adhesives offer impeccable control during use and possess exceptional bonding power. These are typically used for precision applications and have a longer curing period, allowing for better arranging and positioning of materials. One such example is Kerakoll, a building materials manufacturing company based in India, which unveiled its new H40 Gel Adhesives in May 2022, meant to supersede Biogel Adhesives, offering improved adhesion and formability properties. The introduction of this product is designed to deliver a more sturdy and adaptable bonding solution, thereby enhancing the lifespan and efficacy of tile installations in various difficult scenarios. Known for its thixotropic nature, H40 is a tile adhesive with a consistency similar to gel, exhibiting exceptional performance on all materials and surfaces. It has emerged as a popular choice for both indoor and outdoor tiling tasks. Supplied in either grey or white, it is available in 20kg bags. Kerakoll H40 Advanced Gel Tile Adhesive is a fast-setting, thixotropic adhesive possessing a gel-like texture, ensuring robust adhesion and high formability, without any sagging or slipping issues.

What Segments Are Covered In The Ceramic Tile Adhesive Market Report?

The ceramic tile adhesive market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Epoxy, Acrylic, Silicone, Cyanoacrylate, Other Types

2) By Application: Wood Floor Pasting, Tiled Floor Pasting, Polyethylene Floor Pasting, Stonefloor Passing

3) By End-User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

Subsegments:

1) By Epoxy: Two-Part Epoxy Adhesives, One-Part Epoxy Adhesives

2) By Acrylic: Acrylic Polymer Adhesives, Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives

3) By Silicone: RTV Silicone Adhesives, High-Temperature Silicone Adhesives

4) By Cyanoacrylate: Standard Cyanoacrylate Adhesives, Gel Formulation Cyanoacrylate

5) By Other Types: Mastic Adhesives, Modified Cementitious Adhesives

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Ceramic Tile Adhesive Market By 2025?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific led the ceramic tile adhesive market and is expected to display significant growth. The report encompasses all major regions which include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa for the ceramic tile adhesive market.

