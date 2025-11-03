Staque Unveils Staque IO Platform at NVIDIA GTC DC and Organizes Meetup During the Marquee Event

95% of generative AI pilots fail to yield ROI due to issues with model selection, output quality and technical overheads.

Staque Infra-Ops platform automates the management of AI and high-performance computing (HPC) workloads on cloud, on-premise and edge devices.

NVIDIA GTC DC was the perfect occasion to introduce the world to Staque IO. The platform is based on our extensive learnings from numerous projects in North America and the Middle East.”” — Dr. Muhammad Khan, Staque CEO

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Staque (“Staque”, or the “Company”) unveiled the Staque Infra-Ops platform (“ Staque IO ”) at the NVIDIA GTC DC held in Washington DC from October 27-29, 2025. Staque IO automates the management of AI and high-performance computing (HPC) workloads on cloud, on-premise and edge devices - handling all complexities from model selection, hardware orchestration, data management and results validation.Staque is proud to be an NVIDIA Inception partner, which provides it expedited access to the full suite of NVIDIA’s hardware and software stack. Staque IO leverages NVIDIA’s technology among others and will continue to grow the technical and commercial relationship with the AI giant.Solving Generative AI’s ROI Dilemma:A recent study from MIT shows that 95% of enterprise generative AI pilots fail to yield ROI. The study has identified model output quality concerns and poor user experience as major culprits. DevOps teams are spending months on building, implementing and iterating over generative AI pipelines, yet falling short. Data privacy and sovereignty also pose significant issues as popular generative AI tools like ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Nano Banana, ElevenLabs, and Veo must be used as external services requiring data transfer to their servers.The AI community website, Hugging Face lists more than 2 million open source AI models specialized for different tasks. These models can be self-hosted as internal services. But the massive overhead to select, utilize, and evaluate them makes it infeasible. Staque IO has been built to alleviate these pain points and accelerate AI devops teams exponentially. It delivers simplicity, privacy and compliance while autonomously building the best-fit AI pipelineStaque IO at NVIDIA GTC Meetup:The platform was revealed last week during "Quantum, AI and High-performance Computing: Intersection Opportunities" meetup that Staque co-organized with its partner SuperQ Quantum at the GTC DC. The participants recognized the critical need for Staque IO in the light of their own experiences with AI implementations. It was highlighted that the industry is looking for a solution, and while AI agent startups have mushroomed, there is a major gap at the infrastructure and model orchestration level. SuperQ Quantum showcased the Super™ platform at the meetup that enables commercial hybrid classical-quantum computing in natural language.“NVIDIA GTC DC was the perfect occasion to introduce the world to Staque IO,” said Dr. Muhammad Khan, CEO of Staque. “We haven’t come up with this platform out of the blue. We have been bridging the gap between cutting-edge computer science and industry commercialization since 2022. Staque IO is based on our extensive learnings from numerous generative AI, non-generative AI and high-performance computing projects in North America and the Middle East.”Staque also engaged with potential adopters, fellow NVIDIA partner companies, system integrators and government procurement services at the event. Partnerships were forged and details will become available soon.

