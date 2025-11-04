Residential Land Planning & Development Market To Reach $244.29 Billion By 2029 | The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

Residential Land Planning And Development Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

In recent times, the market size of residential land planning and development has seen significant growth. It's projected to increase from $163.62 billion in 2024 to $176.4 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. Factors such as population growth, economic development, environmental regulations, infrastructure advancement, and housing market trends have been instrumental in driving this growth during the historical period.

In the coming years, the market for residential land planning and development is anticipated to experience robust growth. With projections indicating that it will surge to $244.29 billion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. Various factors are considered instrumental in fueling this growth during the forecast period. These include sustainability and green initiatives, the integration of technology, the demand for affordable housing, the increasing aging population, and supportive government policies and incentives. Significant trends that are projected to emerge during this period comprise mixed-use developments, the infusion of technology in urban planning and development, the trend towards modular and pre-fabricated construction, along with increased community engagement and co-creation, and the rise of age-in-place communities.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Residential Land Planning And Development Market?

Advancement in technology is expected to significantly shape the residential land planning and development market in the coming period. Rapidly evolving technologies such as smart highways, 3D concrete printing, drone surveying, kinetic roads, miniature homes, and solar roads are some of the areas that are developing fast. As technology advances, the demand for superior infrastructure is set to rise, which is likely to further fuel the growth of the residential land planning and development market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Residential Land Planning And Development Market?

Major players in the Residential Land Planning And Development include:

• China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd.

• Risesun Real Estate Development Co Ltd

• Xiamen C&D

• Eiffage SA

• Greenland Holding Group

• Shimizu Corporation

• KB Home

• Brookfield Asset Management

• Jardine Matheson

• Skanska Group

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Residential Land Planning And Development Sector?

In the residential land planning and development market, technologies like augmented reality (AR) are becoming increasingly common due to their ability to expedite construction and reduce related costs. Augmented reality enhances the real world with computer-generated sensory inputs, facilitating the development of a three-dimensional model of a construction design for realistic interaction. In the construction industry, these technologies are advantageous as they minimize rework, enhance quality, decrease labor costs, ensure timelines are adhered to, and boost safety and customer experience. They also simplify collaboration, design analysis, accuracy in measurement, construction project management, and the presentation of plans. Major construction companies such as McCarthy Building Companies, Mortensen Construction Companies, BNBuilders, Inc., and ISG, Global Construction Services Company are known to leverage AR technology.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Residential Land Planning And Development Market Growth

The residential land planning and development market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Houses And Housing Estate Developments, Apartments And Other Residential Developments

2) By Service Provider: Large Chain Companies, Independent Contractors

3) By Construction: New Construction, Renovation

Subsegments:

1) By Houses And Housing Estate Developments: Single-Family Homes, Multi-Family Homes, Gated Communities

2) By Apartments And Other Residential Developments: Low-Rise Apartments, High-Rise Apartments, Condominiums, Mixed-Use Residential Developments

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Residential Land Planning And Development Market By 2025?

In 2024, the residential land planning and development market was dominated by Asia-Pacific, followed by North America. The report covers various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

