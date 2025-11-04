The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Buildings Construction Market to Reach US $9379.03 Billion by 2029

Expected to grow to $9379.03 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Buildings Construction Market?

The sector of building construction has seen a consistent upsurge in its market size over recent years. It is projected to increase from $7329.62 billion in 2024 to $7592.63 billion in 2025, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6%. Several factors have contributed to the growth in the previous period, including population increase, economic state, the spread of urbanization, government investment in infrastructure, and enhancements in construction techniques, resources, and procedures.

Anticipated robust expansion is foreseen in the building construction market in the upcoming years. Predictions suggest an increase to $9379.03 billion by 2029, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. Drivers of this forecasted growth are sustainability and environmental legislation, digitalization, and building information modeling (bim), resilience and disaster alleviation, housing affordability, and modifications in remote work and office space. Some dominant trends within this forecast period encompass prefab and modular construction, buildings focused on wellness, intelligent buildings, adaptive reuse, and circular construction and recycling.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Buildings Construction Global Market Growth?

The demographic makeup of many nations is progressively aging, leading to an uptick in the need for infrastructure suited for older people. As reported by the World Health Organization, a specialized government entity, it's predicted that the count of individuals aged 80 or above will triple and hit 426 million from 2020 to 2050. Furthermore, by 2050, the population of those aged 60 and over will reach 2.1 billion, a two-fold increase leading to a surge in demand for 'elderly' friendly infrastructure enhancements. There's a necessity to modify homes and broader environments to make them safer and more inclusive. Both residential and non-residential buildings need to be made more accessible for older adults, subsequently driving up the rate of building construction activities.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Buildings Construction Market?

Major players in the Buildings Construction include:

• China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd

• China Evergrande Group

• Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd

• Sunac China Holdings Ltd

• Greenland Holding Group

• Daiwa House Group

• Lennar Corporation

• D.R. Horton Inc

• Bouygues SA

• The Metallurgical Corp of China

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Buildings Construction Industry?

Leading enterprises in the building construction sector are concentrating on innovating solutions like building construction excavators to boost productivity, increase safety on site, and cut operational costs. Construction excavators are heavy machinery particularly built for excavation and earthmoving tasks in construction endeavors. In September 2024, for example, Japan's KOBELCO Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., a prominent construction equipment producer, unveiled its SK80 excavator which aims to elevate productivity and efficiency in construction settings. This latest model boasts cutting-edge features such as an potent engine, an upgraded hydraulic system, and enhanced ease for operators. The SK80 is designed to fulfill the increasing demand for compact, yet robust excavators in the Indian market and is ideal for a wide range of applications, from urban construction to infrastructure growth.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Buildings Construction Market Report?

The buildings construction market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Residential Building Construction, Nonresidential Building Construction

2) By Building Type: Smart Buildings, Traditional Buildings

3) By End User Sector: Private, Public

Subsegments:

1) By Residential Building Construction: Single-Family Housing Construction, Multi-Family Housing Construction, Manufactured (Mobile) Home Construction, Other Residential Building Construction

2) By Nonresidential Building Construction: Commercial And Institutional Building Construction, Industrial Building Construction, Agricultural Building Construction, Other Nonresidential Building Construction

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Buildings Construction Industry?

In 2024, the biggest region in the building construction market was Asia-Pacific, with North America coming in a close second. The market report for building construction includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa.

