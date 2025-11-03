detections.ai Raises Strategic Funding Led by MTF and SentinelOne to Arm Security Teams for the Era of AI-Driven Threats

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- detections.ai, the AI-native detection engineering platform, today announced it has secured a strategic investment led by MTF, with participation from S Ventures (SentinelOne, NYSE: S), the leader in AI-native security. The announcement comes as the company surpasses 9,000 community members and over 1,500 organizations to accelerate its mission to help security teams discover, build, and manage high-fidelity detections that stop adversaries earlier.

AI is transforming both sides of the cybersecurity battlefield. According to Anthropic’s 2025 AI Threat Report, “agentic AI systems are being weaponized to perform sophisticated cyberattacks,” lowering the barriers to scale and complexity. As attackers adopt automation and generative models to outpace traditional defenses, detections.ai is helping defenders fight back, with AI built for quickly identifying new threats.

“AI is changing how security gets done,” said Robert Fly, CEO and co-founder of detections.ai. “Attackers are moving faster than ever. By combining AI with the power of community, we’re giving defenders the leverage to build and adapt detections as quickly as the threats evolve.”

detections.ai turns the same AI technology accelerating attacks into a defensive advantage, helping engineers easily translate threats into detections that evolve as quickly as the adversaries themselves.

“detections.ai is redefining how security teams stay ahead of AI-driven threats,” said Amanda “Robby” Robson, Partner at MTF. “They’re transforming detection engineering from a manual and expensive process into an adaptive, AI-accelerated discipline, one that finally moves at the pace of the adversary.”

In less than five months, detections.ai has become an essential hub for over 9,000 detection engineers, SOC analysts, and threat hunters. The platform enables them to discover, create, and share detections for emerging threats, operationalizing threat intelligence faster than ever before.

"detections.ai is directly addressing a critical pain point for our customers: the overwhelming speed and volume of modern threats driven by AI," said Chris St. Myers, Deputy of Threat Research, SentinelOne. "Their ability to help detection engineers create and share high-fidelity detections within the community in minutes is a powerful force multiplier. We share a vision for how AI can elevate security operations by augmenting, not replacing, analysts, and we look forward to a deep collaboration between their platform and SentinelOne."

The investment deepens the collaboration between detections.ai and the SentinelOne ecosystem. With this announcement, detections.ai is also announcing support for SentinelOne’s native query language, S1QL, with the ability to create detections and improve coverage in SentinelOne’s Singularity Platform.

About detections.ai

detections.ai is an AI-native detection engineering platform. By combining threat intelligence, detection content, and generative AI, detections.ai helps analysts create, evaluate, and evolve detections faster than ever before. Learn more at detections.ai.

About MTF

Modern Technical Fund (MTF) backs technical founders from Day 1. They invest in teams building tools for security, engineering, and data teams in the US and Israel. They accelerate product development and go-to-market through a hands-on community of technical builders, buyers, and sellers.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne is the leader in autonomous cybersecurity. SentinelOne’s Singularity™ Platform detects, prevents, and responds to cyber attacks at machine speed, empowering organizations to secure endpoints, cloud workloads, containers, identities, and mobile and network-connected devices with speed, accuracy and simplicity. Over 10,000 customers, including Fortune 10, Fortune 500, and Global 2000 companies, as well as prominent governments, trust SentinelOne to secure the future today. To learn more, visit https://www.sentinelone.com/.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.