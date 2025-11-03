Submit Release
Cambridge Infotech Launches Advanced AI & Cybersecurity Training With Proven Placement Success

Empowering students with future-ready AI and Cybersecurity skills, Cambridge Infotech reports 90% placement success.

We are shaping future-ready professionals with the skills to lead in AI and Cybersecurity”
— Mr. Dereick Mathew, Director of Cambridge Infotech
BENGALURU, KARNATAKA/KAMANHALLI, INDIA, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cambridge Infotech, a leading provider of professional IT education, has officially launched its Advanced AI and Cybersecurity Training Program aimed at preparing students and professionals for the rapidly evolving digital landscape. This new program blends technical expertise, practical labs, and career mentorship to create job-ready graduates in two of the most in-demand technology sectors.

The AI and Cybersecurity program introduces learners to real-world applications of Artificial Intelligence, Ethical Hacking, and Cloud Security, empowering them to tackle today’s digital threats and tomorrow’s automation challenges. Designed in collaboration with industry experts, the curriculum includes hands-on projects, live simulations, and certification preparation for globally recognized credentials such as CEH, CompTIA Security+, and CISSP.

“Our mission is to bridge the skill gap in emerging technologies by combining strong technical foundations with practical experience,” said Mr. Derick mathew, Director of Cambridge Infotech. “We are proud to see our students consistently achieving placement success in leading IT firms across India and abroad.”

Cambridge Infotech has a proven record of student employability, with over 90% of graduates securing roles in cybersecurity, network management, and AI-based industries. The new program also integrates AI-powered learning tools and smart classroom experiences, offering personalized learning paths for each student.

To ensure holistic development, the institute offers mentorship sessions, internship opportunities, and dedicated placement support. Its strong industry connections with leading IT organizations provide students direct access to real-time recruitment pipelines and career advancement opportunities.

Interested candidates can now enroll for upcoming batches through the official website. Early registrants receive access to exclusive workshops, placement training, and digital resources.

For more information, visit Cambridge Infotech
or contact the admissions office for enrollment details.

Address: 3rd Floor, 137, Valmiki Main Rd, above Trinity Party Hall, Jal Vayu Vihar, Kalyan Nagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560084
Phone: 099024 61116

Karmugil
cambridge infotech
+91 99024 61116
email us here
