Party Product Rental Market Forecasted to Achieve US $4.34 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Party Product Rental Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Party Product Rental Market In 2025?

The size of the party product rental market has seen a swift expansion in the past few years. It is projected to swell from $2.5 billion in 2024 to $2.79 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%. The growth witnessed during the historical period is a result of various factors such as the state of the economy, consumer expenditure habits, variations in seasonal demand, advancements in rental technology, and the degree of competition.

In the coming years, the party product rental market is set to experience a significant expansion, predicted to reach a value of $4.34 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%. This projected increase during the forecast period is credited to factors such as a rise in event organization, affordability, handiness, and diverse options. Other contributing aspects are generational changes such as urban living in smaller spaces, the advent of the event planning industry, and the preference for personalized and customized services. Key trends to look out for within the forecast period include the expansion of the rental market, eco-conscious party supplies, customization possibilities, virtual party arrangements, environmentally-friendly rentals, do-it-yourself party preparations, and theme-based party packages.

Download a free sample of the party product rental market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=16141&type=smp

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Party Product Rental Market?

The expansion of the party product rental market is anticipated to be fueled by the increasing number of corporate conferences and events. These organized events, including corporate meetings, provide a platform for professionals to network, upgrade their skills, and exchange knowledge, which includes interacting with clients, colleagues, and industry experts. Such conferences and events are gaining recognition due to their role in advancing business growth and individual professional enhancement through networking and knowledge sharing. Party product rental services contribute significantly to these events by providing critical equipment and facilities like AV equipment, furniture, and decorations. This ensures a smooth event experience while simultaneously fostering a comfortable space for communication and interaction. For instance, a study by American Express Global Business Travel, a travel management company based in the US, surveyed 500 professionals in September 2023. The results revealed that 67% of companies anticipate a rise in total event expenses in 2024, a slight increase from 65% in 2023. Additionally, 10% expect an increase of 11% or more in their spending. Moreover, 70% of participants expect attendance figures to reach the same numbers as 2019 by 2024, a slight increase from 67% in 2023. Given the increasing number of corporate conferences and events, experts predict further growth in the party product rental industry.

Who Are The Key Players In The Party Product Rental Industry?

Major players in the Party Product Rental include:

• CORT Party Rental

• Chase Canopy Company Inc.

• Marquee Event Group

• Bright Event Rentals LLC

• The Party Rent Group

• Broadway Party Rentals Inc

• All Occasions Party Rental

• Party Reflections Inc

• Atlas Event Rental

• Stuart Event Rentals

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Party Product Rental Market In The Globe?

Leading businesses in the party product rental market, such as Wilton Brands LLC, are shifting their focus towards providing customized and themed event kits. These kits offer a unified ambience with preassembled themed decorations like banners, lights and props. The aim is to align with changing customer tastes and gain an edge over competitors. In September 2023, Wilton, a renowned US-based party and baking products supplier, launched a new Halloween kit range that was intended to invigorate party planners and bakers during the fall season. Customers can enjoy unique perks such as personalized décor features, simple instructions, and themed layouts, enabling them to create unforgettable events with less effort. This latest line features a vampire décor kit, Halloween tall sprinkles, skull sprinkles, and shimmer pumpkin icing decorations, further enhancing Wilton's existing selection of seasonal baking tools, decorating kits, candy melts, icings, sprinkles, and edible decorations. Wilton's products have the ability not only to add charm to any Halloween party, but are also excellent for family events or innovative kitchen ventures.

What Segments Are Covered In The Party Product Rental Market Report?

The party product rentalmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Audiovisual, Beverage Servers, Cooking Equipment, Flooring And Staging, Lighting, Other Types

2) By Application: Corporate Functions, Family Events, Non Governmental Organization (NGOs)

3) By Customer: Individual Consumers, Event Planners, Corporate Clients, Government And Municipalities, Caterers And Catering Services

Subsegments:

1) By Audiovisual: Sound Systems, Projectors And Screens, Microphones, Speakers, Video Conferencing Equipment

2) By Beverage Servers: Drink Dispensers, Bar Equipment, Coffee And Tea Stations, Water Stations

3) By Cooking Equipment: Grills And BBQs, Ovens And Stoves, Refrigeration Equipment, Food Warmers, Fryers

4) By Flooring And Staging: Dance Floors, Temporary Flooring, Stage Platforms, Modular Staging, Podiums And Risers

5) By Lighting: Ambient Lighting, Stage Lighting, LED Lights, Spotlights, Decorative Lighting

6) By Other Types: Furniture Rentals (Tables, Chairs, Lounge Furniture), Tents And Canopies, Decor Items (Floral Arrangements, Centerpieces), Heaters And Fans, Portable Restrooms

View the full party product rental market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/party-product-rental-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Party Product Rental Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America led the way in the market for party product rentals and is predicted to continue its growth. The report includes details from various regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Party Product Rental Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Outdoor Kitchen Appliances Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/outdoor-kitchen-appliances-global-market-report

Cloud Kitchen Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cloud-kitchen-global-market-report

Household Furniture And Kitchen Cabinet Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/household-furniture-and-kitchen-cabinet-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.