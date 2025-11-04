Parcel Delivery Market to Expand at a 5.4% CAGR by 2029, Reaching US $617.91 Billion

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Parcel Delivery Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

How Much Is The Parcel Delivery Market Worth?

The size of the parcel delivery market has seen substantial growth in the past few years. This market is projected to expand from a value of $474.15 billion in 2024 to a value of $500.13 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. Factors that have contributed to the observed growth in the historical period include an increase in e-commerce, heightened customer expectations, regulatory modifications, and advancements in last-mile logistics.

The size of the parcel delivery market is predicted to experience substantial expansion in the forthcoming years, reaching $617.91 billion by 2029 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. The anticipated growth within this period can be credited to advancements in last-mile delivery, environmental conservation efforts, immediate delivery options, international e-commerce expansion, and changes in regulations. In this forecast period, significant developing trends include live tracking, city-based mini warehouses, strategies involving multiple carriers, fluctuating delivery pricing, and tailored delivery experiences.

What Are The Factors Driving The Parcel Delivery Market?

The quick proliferation of e-commerce is anticipated to accelerate the parcel delivery market's growth in the future. E-commerce involves the trading of products or services through the internet or other electronic networks. The continual global growth of e-commerce is a result of technological advancements, shifting consumer patterns, and emerging business models. Parcel delivery services are critical for e-commerce, facilitating effective order completion, extending market influence, and offering superior shopping experiences that spur growth and success. For example, as per the United States Census Bureau, a governmental agency based in the US, e-commerce sales in the US skyrocketed to an estimated $1,118.7 billion in 2023, indicating a 7.6% increase from 2022. Consequently, the swift growth of e-commerce is powering the expansion of the parcel delivery market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Parcel Delivery Market?

Major players in the Parcel Delivery include:

• Amazon.com Inc.

• United Parcel Service Inc.

• Deutsche Post AG

• FedEx Corporation

• Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd.

• SF Holding Co. Ltd.

• La Poste

• Emirates Post Group Company

• Poste Italiane S.p.A.

• DPDgroup

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Parcel Delivery Sector?

Big players in the parcel delivery industry are striving to cater to the increasing consumer demand for quicker and more eco-friendly delivery alternatives by devising innovative delivery methods, such as sustainable parcel delivery services. These services prioritize sustainability and minimize carbon emissions via the use of electric vehicles, efficient route planning, and the amalgamation of shipments. For instance, GoBolt, a tech-powered logistics and delivery services company based in Canada, inaugurated its same-day and next-day eco-friendly parcel delivery options in the U.S. and Canada along with their large-item delivery service in September 2022. This business expansion augments their last-mile delivery offerings by using electric vehicles and collaborating with EcoCart to balance out carbon emissions, thus providing e-commerce entities with green shipping alternatives for small and bulky parcels and aligning with the rising trend of sustainable logistics.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Parcel Delivery Market Share?

The parcel deliverymarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Business-To-Business (B2B), Business-To-Consumer (B2C), Other Types

2) By Destination: International, Domestic

3) By Application: Online Trading, Offline Trading

4) By End-User: Retail And Wholesale, Petroleum, Defense, Chemical, Construction, Government, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Business-To-Business (B2B): Domestic B2B Delivery, International B2B Delivery, Scheduled Deliveries, Same-Day Delivery, Express And Next-Day Delivery, Bulk Parcel Deliveries

2) By Business-To-Consumer (B2C): E-commerce Parcel Delivery, Retail Parcel Delivery, Subscription Box Deliveries, Same-Day And Next-Day Delivery, Standard And Economy Delivery, Click-And-Collect Deliveries, Returns And Reverse Logistics

3) By Other Types: Consumer-To-Consumer (C2C) Delivery, Marketplace Or Platform Parcel Delivery, Medical And Healthcare Deliveries, Food And Grocery Delivery, High-Value Or Sensitive Parcel Deliveries

What Are The Regional Trends In The Parcel Delivery Market?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific had the highest share in the parcel delivery market. North America, however, is predicted to experience the quickest expansion during the projected period. The report on the parcel delivery market includes an analysis of several regions - Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

