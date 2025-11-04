Packaged Wastewater Treatment Market Expanding With $45.64 Billion at 12.1% CAGR by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Forecast For The Packaged Wastewater Treatment Market From 2024 To 2029?

In the past few years, the packaged wastewater treatment market size has witnessed a substantial increase. The market, which was worth $26.29 billion in 2024, is expected to reach $28.92 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historic period include robust economic development in emerging markets, rise in industrialization, increasing rate of water reuse, and enhanced governmental support.

The market for packaged wastewater treatment is anticipated to experience accelerated enlargement in the upcoming years, projecting a rise to $45.64 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 12.1%. The market expansion within the projected period can be associated with escalating water shortage, growing necessity for purified water, a surge in water utilization, and an expanding global populace. Emerging trends within the predicted period involve an emphasis on delivering inventive treatment technology to offer reliable client services and fortify the market. There is also a push for product introductions to increase product range and promote revenue growth. A concentration on IoT application for consistent customer services and market enrichment is also evident, along with a spotlight on pioneering digital solutions for digital service delivery, and a focus on boosting investments to enlarge product range and spur revenue growth.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Packaged Wastewater Treatment Market?

Rising levels of water pollution coupled with the shortage of uncontaminated water are predicted to fuel the expansion of the packaged wastewater treatment market in the near future. The packaged wastewater treatment process effectively eliminates contaminants, harmful microorganisms, and diverse pollutants from water, thus enhancing the supply of purified water. For example, a report by United Nations-Water, a global organization focused on water and sanitation, revealed in August 2024 that 42% of global residential wastewater was not suitably treated prior to discharge, leading to the release of roughly 113 billion cubic meters of untreated wastewater into the environment. This problem largely stem from insufficient blackwater and greywater collection systems, like sewer connections or septic tanks, which are responsible for 45% of the untreated wastewater. Consequently, the escalating water pollution and shortage of clean water are set to stimulate the growth of the packaged wastewater treatment market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Packaged Wastewater Treatment Market?

What Are The Top Trends In The Packaged Wastewater Treatment Industry?

In the packaged wastewater treatment market, technological innovation is a critical trend that is gaining significant traction. Leading corporations in this market are ramping up efforts to invent new technological fixes to solidify their foothold. Case in point, Evonik Industries, a German specialty chemicals firm, in May 2022 launched a novel Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) plant at its establishment in Dombivli, India. ZLD is a process that purifies and recycles wastewater following an industrial operation, leaving negligible or no effluent at the end of the process. The implications of this are a more efficient utilization of water and a considerable decrease in liquid waste. Furthermore, the course of action generates about 15-20 metric tons of sodium sulfate and certain blended salts, which are then put up for sale as commercial products.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Packaged Wastewater Treatment Market Segments

The packaged wastewater treatmentmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Technology: Extended Aeration, Moving Bed Biofilm Reactor (MBBR), Reverse Osmosis (RO), Membrane Bioreactor (MBR), Sequential Batch Reactor (SBR), Membrane Aerated Biofilm Reactor (MABR), Other Technologies

2) By Application: Industrial, Municipal

Subsegments:

1) By Extended Aeration: Conventional Extended Aeration Systems, High-Rate Extended Aeration Systems

2) By Moving Bed Biofilm Reactor (MBBR): Integrated Fixed Film Activated Sludge (IFAS), MBBR With Biofilm Media

3) By Reverse Osmosis (RO): Spiral Wound Membrane Systems, Hollow Fiber Membrane Systems

4) By Membrane Bioreactor (MBR): Submerged MBR Systems, External MBR Systems

5) By Sequential Batch Reactor (SBR): Fill And Draw SBR Systems, Time-Controlled SBR Systems

6) By Membrane Aerated Biofilm Reactor (MABR): Membrane Aerated Biofilm Systems With Diffusers, MABR With Integrated Treatment Processes

7) By Other Technologies: Activated Sludge Process, Aerated Lagoon Systems, Hybrid Systems

Which Regions Are Dominating The Packaged Wastewater Treatment Market Landscape?

In 2024, North America held the most significant share in the packaged wastewater treatment market. The region expected to exhibit the highest growth rate is Asia-Pacific. The report explores the market across multiple regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

