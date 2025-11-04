Organic Personal Care Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers, and Forecast Insights

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Organic Personal Care Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Organic Personal Care Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The size of the organic personal care market has seen substantial growth in recent years. It is projected to expand from $23.35 billion in 2024 to $25.52 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The increase during the previous period can be credited to a boosted consciousness about health and wellness, an escalating need for natural and chemical-free items, raised alarm over synthetic components in personal care, the impact of environmentally friendly and sustainable consumer decisions, and the broadening of certifications for organic and natural products.

In the coming years, the organic personal care market is projected to experience significant expansion, with an expected growth to a worth of $38.39 billion by 2029, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. The promising growth projected for the forecast period could be attributed to the several factors. Increases in disposable income and consumer purchasing power, a rising preference for ethical and sustainable beauty regimes, adoption of organic personal care products in burgeoning markets, increased emphasis on supply chain transparency and traceability, and the growing popularity of vegan and cruelty-free beauty products, are all contributing factors. Key trends predicted during the forecast period include the creation of hybrid products that merge organic and tech-driven ingredients, the growth of gender-neutral and inclusive product lines in organic personal care, the infusion of probiotics and fermentation methods into skincare products, and the customization of organic personal care products to cater to individual requirements. The development and technological progress in organic product formulation will also be significant.

Download a free sample of the organic personal care market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7257&type=smp

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Organic Personal Care Market?

The surge in organic product demand plays a major role in the expansion of the organic personal care industry. Primarily comprising certified organic ingredients, organic cosmetics offer medicinal benefits with little to no side effects, satisfying privacy standards. The influence of customers' need for organic items is arguably most noticeable in the organic personal care sector. Companies are innovating new product lines and revamping existing ones, ensuring they incorporate more organic elements to make the most of the substantial growth opportunities offered by the burgeoning land-to-face movement. To exemplify, the British Beauty Council, a non-profit UK-based organization, stated that in March 2022, a total of 56,000 organic substances and products were granted the COSMOS certification. This denotes a 22% expansion relative to the prior year. Hence, the burgeoning preference for organic items fuels the organic personal care industry's growth.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Organic Personal Care Market?

Major players in the Organic Personal Care include:

• Aveda Corporation

• Burt's Bees Inc.

• Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

• Amway Corporation

• Bare Escentuals Beauty Inc.

• Body Shop International Limited

• Yves Rocher SA

• Beiersdorf AG

• Thesis Beauty - Organic, Vegan, Eco-Friendly Skincare

• Natura Cosmeticos SA

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Organic Personal Care Market?

The principal trend emerging in the organic personal care market is product innovation. A focus on developing new, innovative products is a common strategy among major companies in this industry to solidify their market standing. Highlighting this trend is the plant-based skin and hair care brand ORGAGLO, headquartered in India, which introduced a line of vegan, non-animal-tested products in August 2022. The range covers baby care, hair care, face care and body care. With this launch, OrgaGlo has marked its entry into India’s personal care segment, where it offers skin, hair, and baby care products made from high-quality natural ingredients. The brand's product line caters to children and adults alike, signifying its commitment to ethical and sustainable personal care practices.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Organic Personal Care Market Growth

The organic personal caremarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Skin Care, Hair Care, Oral Care, Nail Care, Fragrances, Other Products

2) By Consumer: Men, Women

3) By Distribution Channel: Hypermarket or Supermarkets, Specialist Retail Stores, Online Retail Stores, Other Distribution Channels

Subsegments:

1) By Skin Care: Moisturizers, Cleansers, Exfoliators, Sunscreens, Serums And Oils

2) By Hair Care: Shampoos, Conditioners, Hair Oils And Treatments, Styling Products, Hair Color

3) By Oral Care: Toothpaste, Mouthwash, Teeth Whitening Products, Natural Dental Floss

4) By Nail Care: Nail Polishes, Nail Treatments, Nail Removers, Cuticle Care Products

5) By Fragrances: Perfumes, Body Sprays, Essential Oils, Scented Body Lotions

6) By Other Products: Deodorants, Body Washes And Soaps, Baby Care Products, Feminine Hygiene Products

View the full organic personal care market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/organic-personal-care-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Organic Personal Care Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America led the organic personal care market and the Asian-Pacific region is forecasted to experience the most rapid growth in the coming years. The market report includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Organic Personal Care Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Vaporizers E Cigarettes And Other Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/vaporizers-e-cigarettes-and-other-electronic-nicotine-delivery-systems-global-market-report

Nicotine Addiction Treatment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/nicotine-addiction-treatment-global-market-report

Nicotine Gum Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/nicotine-gum-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.