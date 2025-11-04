Optical Measurement Industry Report: Competitive Landscape and Future Prospects

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Optical Measurement Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Optical Measurement Market?

In the past few years, the market size of optical measurement has seen robust growth. The projected growth from $4.5 billion in 2024 to $4.76 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%, signifies the same. The historical growth can be linked to a rise in demand for 3D metrology services, deeper penetration of advanced optical measurement solutions, augmented R&D expenditure, burgeoning industrialization, and increased demand for quality control across diverse industries.

In the coming years, the optical measurement market is projected to witness substantial growth, reaching $6.28 billion by 2029 at a 7.2% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This projected growth during the forecasted duration is tied to factors such as increasing emphasis on microscale fabrication, substantial demand for noninvasive measurement methods, extension of application areas in healthcare and life science sectors, along with the escalating complexity in manufacturing procedures and ascending demand for non-contact measurement techniques. Main trends in the forecasted period encompass the incorporation of industry 4.0 and intelligent manufacturing, the assimilation of artificial intelligence into optical measurements, the rising use of hyperspectral imaging for material appraisal, the advent of compact and handheld optical measurement devices, and the progression of technology.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Optical Measurement Market?

The boost in aerospace and defense sectors is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the optical measurement market in the future. These sectors comprise businesses involved in the production of aircraft, spacecraft, naval vessels, weaponry systems, and defense apparatus. Optical coatings, due to their precision optic capabilities, are extensively used in aerospace and defense machinery. Consequently, the escalating growth in these sectors is augmenting the demand for the optical measurement market. For example, in 2023, Airbus SE, an aerospace corporation in the Netherlands, stated that the firm delivered 661 commercial planes to 84 customers in 2022, marking an 8% rise from the 611 units sold in 2021. As a result, the growth of aerospace and defense industries is steering the expansion of the optical measurement market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Optical Measurement Market?

Major players in the Optical Measurement include:

• Vision Engineering Limited

• Nikon Corporation

• Mitutoyo Corporation

• Hexagon AB

• Faro Business Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.

• Jenoptik AG

• Carl Zeiss AG

• GOM & Company

• Keysight Technologies Inc.

• R&D Vision

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Optical Measurement Industry?

Advancements in technology serve as a primary trend that is noticeably high in demand within the realm of optical measurement. A number of leading companies in this field are resorting to new inventiveness in order to strengthen their market presence. One example of this is the unveiling by Scantech, a tech company headquartered in China, of its novel optical 3D measuring system, TrackScan-Sharp, in April 2023. This system is a combination of a portable 3D scanner, named the i-Scanner, and an optical gadget termed as the i-Tracker. Essentially, TrackScan-Sharp denotes an advanced step in Scantech's optical 3D measurement offering, particularly made for the measurement of large-format components.

What Segments Are Covered In The Optical Measurement Market Report?

The optical measurementmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Offering: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Component: Autocollimators, Measuring Microscopes, Profile Projectors, Optical Digitizers And Scanners, Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMMs), Video Measuring Machines

3) By End-User: Automotive, Aerospace And Defense, Energy And Power, Electronics Manufacturing, Industrial, Medical, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Optical Sensors, Laser Systems, Imaging Systems, Measurement Instruments, Accessories

2) By Software: Data Analysis Software, Visualization Software, Calibration Software, Control And Automation Software, Application-Specific Software

3) By Services: Installation Services, Maintenance And Support Services, Calibration Services, Consulting Services, Training And Education Services

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Optical Measurement Market?

In 2024, North America led the market in Optical Measurement and Asia-Pacific is predicted to experience the quickest growth in the upcoming period. The report on the optical measurement market encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

