Hubb Global Holdings Acquires Oqton® Manufacturing Operating System and 3DXpert® Software Platforms from 3D Systems

Oqton 3DXpert, MOS, AM-Vero

Oqton’s acquisition cements its position as an independent leader in printer-agnostic additive manufacturing software, advancing metal 3D printing adoption.

NOVI, MI, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hubb Global Holdings announced the successful acquisition of OqtonManufacturing Operating System (MOS), OqtonAMVero and 3DXpertmetal printing software platforms from 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD). This strategic acquisition positions Oqton as the leading independent provider of AI-powered, printer-agnostic software for additive manufacturing. The entire Oqton team will remain intact, continuing operations under the Oqtonbrand to ensure seamless continuity for customers, employees and partners."We are grateful to 3D Systems for building such robust platforms and for their confidence in our ability to lead these solutions forward," said Steve Lokam, who will serve as CEO of the acquired operations. "By transitioning these platforms to independent ownership, we can accelerate industrywide standardization and adoption of metal 3D printing technology. Our commitment is to expand capabilities, strengthen sales and service infrastructure, and drive broader OEM adoption across the entire manufacturing landscape.""OqtonMOS and 3DXperthave established strong technical foundations and brand awareness under 3D Systems' ownership," added Kalyan Yenneti, Principal of Hubb Global Holdings. "As an independent software provider, we will leverage our deep operational focus on additive manufacturing and metal 3D printing to unlock significant efficiencies and deliver greater value for customers worldwide. This acquisition aligns perfectly with our mission to accelerate the next wave of innovation for Industry 4.0."Strategic Benefits of the Acquisition:• Accelerates Industry Standardization: Streamlines metal print process planning and workflows, driving widespread adoption of direct metal printing technology.• Enables Printer-Agnostic Manufacturing: Integrates intelligent, cost-effective metal additive workflows across customers’ factories, regardless of printer manufacturer.• Expands AI-Driven Capabilities: Enhances process intelligence and automation through advanced AI, simulation, and optimization across multiple OEM platforms.• Facilitates Global Support: Our global locations and support enables distributed, on-demand support that reduces cost and delivery time across the U.S., Europe, Middle East, and APAC.• Ensures Seamless System Integration: Delivers full compatibility with leading MRP and ERP systems, ensuring interoperability between OqtonMOS and 3DXpertplatforms.“Our mission has always been to empower manufacturers with the most advanced digital tools for intelligent production. With our renewed independence, we will rapidly advance the development roadmaps for 3DXpert, MOS and AMVero, enabling faster innovation cycles and deeper integration across design, simulation, and production. 3DXpert drives precision and efficiency in AM, Oqton MOS extends this intelligence to the cloud with integrated digital manufacturing management, and AMVero ensures quality through AI-based in-situ monitoring and Inspection. Our next-generation technologies are set to transform additive manufacturing through deeper process intelligence, automation, and AI-driven control.” said Kirill Volchek, Chief Technology Officer of Oqton.“What truly inspires us is the extraordinary feedback we’ve received from customers since the initial announcement by 3D Systems. They’ve expressed strong confidence in our team and excitement for this next chapter. This transition enables us to work even more closely with all OEMs and partners, helping them grow faster and achieve greater success with Oqton solutions. Our commitment remains unchanged — we will continue to deliver extraordinary support, responsiveness, and partnership to every customer we serve.” added Sridharan Hariharan, Vice President of Sales & Customer Success at Oqton.A strategic partnership will be established with 3D Systems to support the continued growth of its metal printing solutions powered by 3DXpertsoftware. This collaboration ensures seamless continuity for existing customers while accelerating innovation and the development of new applications.Dr. Jeff Graves, President and CEO of 3D Systems added, “We are very proud of the Oqton software platforms, of which 3Dxpert is now an integral element. Our mission for many years has been to develop these platforms so that they can ultimately enable customer adoption of 3D metal printing at scale. Having now matured significantly in their capabilities, it is an excellent time to transfer ownership to an independent software provider, who can market and support them across the entire industrial base, independent of printer OEM. This ability to enable a mixed fleet of metal printers meets a growing need by customers worldwide. We have great confidence in Hubb’s capabilities to continue development of the software platforms and service the growing customer base in the US, Europe and Asia. Given 3D Systems continued focus on metal printing technology, Hubb will be a key partner in future development and expanded applications of the Oqton platforms to enable increased adoption of metal printing across Healthcare and Industrial markets. We are confident that Steve and his team will be very successful in this endeavor.”Kristina Segueeva and her team from Highlands Capital Advisors acted as the exclusive buy-side advisor to Hubb Global Holdings throughout the transaction process. Chris Barsness and his team from PSBP Law provided legal counsel to Hubb Global Holdings in connection with the acquisition.3DXperthas become the benchmark for advanced metal printing applications, enabling more efficient and reliable print set-up, and greater productivity for 3D metal printing applications. With powerful DfAM (Design for Additive Manufacturing) tools including implicit modeling and manifold and heat-exchanger design capabilities, 3DXpert further accelerates the adoption and advancement of additive manufacturing.AMVero is an AI-powered additive manufacturing monitoring solution that delivers real-time anomaly detection and quality assurance for 3D printing operations. Using machine vision, machine learning, and Industrial IoT (IIoT) technology, AMVero monitors the printing process as it happens, enabling proactive intervention before failures occur.OqtonMOS is an advanced operating system that manages complete workflows for additive component printing, from raw material to finished part, integrating Digital Catalog and Digital Twins management with automation and inspection throughout production. Proven in customer facilities managing printer fleets worldwide, it easily integrates with leading PLM and MRP systems used in global manufacturing.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.