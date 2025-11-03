'Akiti the Hunter' Selected for Prestigious Statewide Digital Library Collection

Akiti the Hunter is the first African Action superhero in U.S. children’s literature, now available on "Indie California" collection across the state

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bestselling Children's Book "Akiti the Hunter" Selected for Prestigious Statewide Digital Library CollectionBolaji Ajayi’s groundbreaking series, celebrated as the first African superhero in U.S. children’s literature, joins the "Indie California" collection, making it available for free to patrons of public libraries across the state.San Francisco, CA – November 4th 2025 – BAPS Animation Studio announced today that the bestselling children's book Akiti the Hunter by author Bolaji Ajayi has been selected for inclusion in Indie California: Discover Books From Local Authors, a curated digital collection on the BiblioBoard Library platform. This inclusion makes the acclaimed series instantly accessible for free to millions of patrons through participating public libraries throughout California.Akiti the Hunter has been lauded for filling a critical gap in children's literature by introducing the first African superhero. The series, which includes Akiti the Hunter, Akiti Falls in Love, and Akiti and the Juju Tree, has been featured in Forbes, HuffPost, Black Enterprise, CNBC, and the NAACP Author Pavilion for its powerful message of empowerment, cultural pride, and representation."This is a significant milestone for Akiti's mission," said Bolaji Ajayi, founder of BAPS Animation. "Being chosen for the Indie California collection allows us to place this story of heritage and heroism directly into the hands of families and children who need it most, through their trusted local libraries. It’s about expanding access and ensuring every child can see themselves as the hero of their own story."The BiblioBoard platform is used by libraries nationwide to provide patrons with curated, high-quality digital content. The "Indie California" collection specifically highlights and supports local authors, giving them a platform to reach a broader audience. Library cardholders can instantly access the book on any device via the BiblioBoard website or app without waitlists or holds."This validation from the library community is a testament to the book's quality and its important message," Ajayi added. "We encourage all California libraries to adopt this wonderful program to better showcase the talented authors in their own communities."To access Akiti the Hunter through a participating library, patrons can visit:For more information about the Akiti the Hunter book series, visit www.akitithehunter.com About Bolaji Ajayi & BAPS AnimationBolaji Ajayi is a Nigerian American bestselling author and the founder of BAPS Animation Studio. Her work is dedicated to creating diverse, culturally rich stories and characters for children and families worldwide. The Akiti the Hunter series is available globally in major retailers including Target, Walmart, Barnes & Noble, and Amazon.Media Contact:Denise Williams (Bolaji Ajayi)Email: info@svned.comWebsite: www.akitithehunter.com ###

Princess Fatima from the Akiti the Hunter series

