Deep Sea Rare Minerals, Inc. Announces Filing of an Application for Exploration Licenses with NOAA

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mount Pleasant, South Carolina November 7, 2025 – Deep Sea Rare Minerals, Inc. (“DSRM” or the “Company”), the parent company of autonomous underwater vehicle operator and commercial subsea survey company, Deep Sea Vision LLC (“DSV”), today announced that it has submitted an application with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (“NOAA”) for subsea mineral exploration licenses under the Deep Seabed Hard Mineral Resources Act (the “DSHMRA”).This announcement coincides with the Company’s sponsorship of the Underwater Minerals Conference taking place November 9–14, 2025, www.underwaterminerals.org DSRM is only the second company—following The Metals Company (Nasdaq: TMC)—to publicly announce the filing of such an application with NOAA since President Trump’s April 24, 2025, Executive Order, “Unleashing America’s Offshore Critical Minerals and Resources.” The Executive Order directs the Department of Commerce to expedite the review of seabed-mining license applications and instructs the Departments of Defense and Energy to evaluate potential use of the National Defense Stockpile and offtake agreements to secure reliable domestic sources of critical minerals. www.noaa.gov/news-release/next-gold-rush-president-trump-unlocks-access-to-critical-deep-seabed-minerals . Under the DSHMRA, NOAA is responsible for reviewing applications and issuing exploration licenses and commercial recovery permits to qualified U.S. entities for deep-sea mineral activities in international waters.In a recent statement, NOAA reaffirmed: “NOAA is committed to an expeditious review of applications for exploration licenses and commercial recovery permits. The agency will provide the necessary resources for license and permit reviews to ensure that those reviews go forward without undue delays.”Tony Romeo, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of DSRM and former US Air Force Intelligence officer, stated: “As an American-based company, we are ideally positioned to leverage our deep-water equipment, personnel, and operational expertise to advance President Trump’s initiative to secure a reliable source of critical minerals for the United States’ consumer, industrial, and defense sectors. We look forward to working with NOAA and other federal agencies throughout this application process to become a dependable supplier of U.S.-sourced critical minerals.”Contacts:Media Contact:Deep Sea Rare Minerals, Inc.Email: media@deepseavision.comWebsite: www.deepseavision.com Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company’s plans, strategies, goals, future events, and anticipated developments related to its proposed engineering, design, and potential future operations for polymetallic nodule recovery. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements due to factors such as changes in market conditions, engineering and technological challenges, regulatory approvals, environmental permitting, financing availability, and other risks. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

