Kula Bio Finalizes Series A-1 Funding Round and Announces Executive Leadership Transitions

Kula Bio secures Series A-1 funding and announces key leadership transitions to drive the next phase of growth in sustainable nitrogen technology.

NATICK, MA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kula Bio, a leading innovator in sustainable nitrogen solutions, today announced the successful close of its Series A-1 funding round. The funding underscores strong investor confidence in Kula Bio’s mission to transform agriculture through advanced biotechnology. The new capital will accelerate Kula Bio’s commercial expansion and support continued innovation in its proprietary microbial nitrogen platform.

In conjunction with this milestone, Kula Bio is implementing strategic executive leadership changes to guide the company through its next phase of growth and scale.

Bill Brady, Kula Bio’s founding Chief Executive Officer, will transition to the role of Executive Chairman of the Board. Under Brady’s leadership, Kula Bio has grown from a scientific vision into a commercial-stage company poised to reshape the future of nitrogen use in agriculture.

Harrison Yoon will transition from his current role as President and Chief Operating Officer to Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Since joining Kula Bio in 2020, Yoon has spearheaded operational transformation, forged strategic partnerships, and driven organizational excellence across the company.

Frederic Kendirgi, formerly Vice President of R&D and Manufacturing, has been appointed Chief Technology Officer reflecting his leadership in advancing Kula Bio’s core technology and manufacturing capabilities. Additionally, Geraldo Mattioli, former President of Yara North America, has officially joined the company as Chief Commercial Officer, bringing deep experience in global agricultural markets and commercial strategy.

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to lead Kula Bio from its inception,” said Bill Brady, Chairman of the Board. “I’m incredibly proud of what we have built and am excited to support the Company’s continued success as Chairman.” Brady continued, “Harrison’s strategic vision, operational excellence, and deep commitment to our mission make him the ideal leader for this next chapter. With more than 25 farmers already purchasing our products and additional capital investment, I am even more confident in the future of the company. I look forward to supporting Harrison as he leads Kula to the commercial growth that will help to transform agriculture around the world.”

“I am honored to lead Kula Bio into its next phase of growth,” said Harrison Yoon, Chief Executive Officer. “Bill’s leadership established a strong foundation for our success, and I’m eager to accelerate strategic expansion alongside our talented team. As global demand for regenerative agriculture solutions continues to surge, Kula Bio is positioned to lead the transition toward more sustainable and efficient farming practices.” Yoon continued, “Our commercial initiatives in the US are already demonstrating remarkable market traction. Early adopters are consistently validating the performance and scalability of our technology. This momentum reinforces my confidence in our ability to drive broader market adoption on a global scale.”

About Kula Bio

Kula Bio, a leader in sustainable agriculture, is harnessing the power of naturally occurring microbes to provide a sustainable alternative to traditional nitrogen fertilizers. Utilizing supercharged microbes and precision application, Kula Bio provides an environmentally friendly, efficient, and cost competitive alternative to traditional nitrogen sources. To learn more, visit kulabio.com.

