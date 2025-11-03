Strategic Metals Invest Highlights Growing Importance of Rare Earths as Physical Assets Following Trump–Xi Trade Truce

Louis O’Connor, CEO, Strategic Metals Invest

Strategic Metals Invest comments on China’s rare earth export policies and the growing role of physical assets in global technology supply chains.

DUBLIN, IRELAND, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Strategic Metals Invest (SMI), a marketplace that enables private investors to acquire and store rare earth and technology metals as physical assets, today commented on the renewed focus on global supply security following the Trump–Xi summit in South Korea.On October 9, China imposed export restrictions on this critical group of raw materials, with plans to further tighten them in the coming months, covering 12 of the 17 rare earth elements as well as related processing technologies. According to the Chinese Ministry of Commerce, these planned new measures will now be suspended for one year. However, the restrictions already in place since April remain valid, as do those placed on gallium and germanium last November, suggesting that supply chains for key rare earths, such as dysprosium and terbium, will remain under pressure.“Rare earths and technology metals are the foundation of modern technology and the green economy,” said Louis O’Connor, Founder and CEO of Strategic Metals Invest. “Deals like this may ease tension in the short term, but they don’t change the long-term reality. The world still relies on one country for most of its critical materials.” Industry experts are calling it an “uneasy truce” for now.Through a partnership with the only global logistics and distribution platform that allows private investors to participate, SMI provides a pathway for individuals to hold tangible assets directly tied to future technologies.As nations race to secure critical resources, SMI continues to help investors gain exposure to the materials driving global innovation.For more information, visit www.strategicmetalsinvest.com or contact press@strategicmetalsinvest.com

