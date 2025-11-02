Ibero Spanish School Expands Immersive Spanish Courses in Buenos Aires, Argentina

Teaching Spanish Language Classes at Ibero Spanish School in Buenos Aires

Leading Spanish School in Buenos Aires offers in-person lessons, cultural immersion, and TEFL programs with international recognition.

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA, November 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ibero Spanish School Buenos Aires, one of the most established Spanish language schools in Buenos Aires, Argentina, announces the expansion of its in-person Spanish courses for 2026. The school continues to set the standard for quality Spanish lessons in Buenos Aires, combining academic rigor, cultural immersion, and community living in one of Latin America’s most vibrant capitals.

Founded in 2006, Íbero Spanish School is located in the heart of Buenos Aires, steps away from the governmental house, Casas Rosada, and Plaza de Mayo. Over the past two decades, it has earned international recognition for its highly qualified Spanish native-speaking instructors, personalized approach, and welcoming global student community. The school’s mission is to help students learn Spanish in Buenos Aires naturally through interactive Spanish classes and daily communication in real-world settings.

Comprehensive Spanish Courses for All Levels

Íbero Spanish School offers a diverse selection of Spanish courses in Buenos Aires designed for beginners, intermediate, and advanced speakers alike. Students may choose from:

• Intensive Group Spanish Lessons Buenos Aires (20 hours per week): Small groups focused on speaking, listening, grammar, and fluency.

• Private Spanish Lessons Buenos Aires (10 hours per week): Customized one-on-one instruction that adapts to personal learning goals.

• Spanish for Professionals: Specialized private lessons (10 hours per week) for business, medical, and academic purposes.

• TEFL + Spanish Courses Buenos Aires Argentina: Dual programs offered with the Buenos Aires TEFL Institute, ideal for those who want to teach English abroad while improving their Spanish.

According to Prof. Florencia Bozzano, Director of Íbero Spanish School, “Learning Spanish in Buenos Aires gives our students a unique cultural and linguistic advantage. Our immersive programs ensure students don’t just study Spanish—they live it every day.”

Live, Learn, and Study in One Place

Íbero distinguishes itself as the only Spanish school in Buenos Aires offering on-site accommodation at Palacio Piedras, a safety-approved building certified by the Buenos Aires City Government. Students live and learn in the same location, creating a comfortable, secure, and engaging environment. This integrated setup eliminates commuting stress and encourages meaningful social connections, making the experience both convenient and deeply immersive.

TEFL and Spanish: A Career-Building Combination

Through its long-standing collaboration with Buenos Aires TEFL Institute, Íbero offers combined Spanish TEFL courses in Buenos Aires, Argentina, giving participants a dual qualification: Spanish fluency and an internationally recognized TEFL certification.

Graduates of the TEFL + Spanish Buenos Aires program can teach English around the world while communicating confidently in Spanish. This combination equips teachers with strong classroom skills, cultural awareness, and language proficiency—essential tools for a global career in education.

Why Choose Íbero Spanish School Buenos Aires

• Accredited, Experienced Faculty: All instructors are native speakers certified in teaching Spanish as a foreign language.

• Immersive Learning Environment: Lessons focus on practical communication through real-life interaction, excursions, and local culture.

• Flexible Schedules: Morning, afternoon, and evening courses are available year-round to fit any travel or work schedule.

• Central Location: The school is super safe and sits in the heart of Buenos Aires, close to government buildings, cafés, and cultural landmarks.

• Community and Student Support: Íbero Spanish School provides personalized guidance, social activities, and a strong international network.

• TEFL Certification with International Recognition: Students can obtain a TEFL certificate that allows them to teach English internationally while studying Spanish and enjoying life in Buenos Aires—a rewarding way to learn, live, and work abroad.

Enrollment Open for 2026

Applications are open for all Spanish and TEFL courses in Buenos Aires. Students can enroll for one week, a month, three months, or a full semester depending on their goals. The school recommends early registration due to limited availability for accommodation and small-group Spanish classes.

Spanish Course in Buenos Aires. Day in the life of a Spanish Language Student in Buenos Aires

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.