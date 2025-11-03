Infinity Transportation Expands Its Fleet! Introducing 10 Marcopolo Executive Buses the first of their kind in Chicago

Infinity Transportation CEO Api Dogan with Marcopolo executives celebrating the introduction of the first Marcopolo Grand Executive buses to Chicago's charter market.

Infinity Transportation Expands Fleet with 10 New 32-Passenger Marcopolo Grand Executive Buses Pioneering Gas-Powered Efficiency in Chicago’s Charter Market

The investment isn't just about new buses, it's about leading Chicago's passenger transportation industry into cleaner, smarter and more efficient future” — Api Dogan

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Infinity Transportation Management, one of the Midwest’s most innovative and fastest growing transportation companies, announced today the addition of 10 brand-new Marcopolo Grand Executive 32-passenger buses, built on the Ford F59 chassis. This strategic investment marks a new era in the company’s commitment to performance, reliability, and operational efficiency while further cementing Infinity’s reputation as an industry leader in fleet innovation.Under the visionary leadership of Api Dogan, Infinity has consistently stayed ahead of market trends. After introducing the 57-Passenger SuperCoach XL fleet to the United States’ market with extraordinary success, Dogan now leads Infinity’s next transformative step: the introduction of Marcopolo’s midsize 32-Passenger gas-engine buses eliminating the challenges of diesel engines and DEF systems while delivering a cleaner, quieter, and more efficient ride.“At Infinity, we don’t just follow trends we create them,” said Api Dogan, Founder and CEO of Infinity Transportation Management. “With these new Marcopolo buses, we are redefining what modern charter transportation can look like. The move to gas engines significantly reduces downtime, maintenance costs, and emissions while giving our customers a smoother, more comfortable experience. This is the future of mid-size group travel.”As the first large fleet operator in the Chicago market to invest in Marcopolo’s cutting-edge 32-passenger models, Infinity is positioning itself at the forefront of the industry’s evolution. The company’s dual-fleet strategy built around the 57-passenger SuperCoach XL and the 32-passenger Marcopolo Grand Executive allows Infinity to meet every group size and event type with precision, flexibility, and consistency.“Our goal is to keep our fleet uniform and scalable,” Dogan continued. “When you operate with the right two bus sizes 57-passenger and 32-passenger you can run a smoother operation, train drivers easily, manage interchangeable parts, and build a powerful, recognizable brand in your market. This is the model every operator should consider when starting or expanding their fleet.”Representing one of the world’s most respected bus manufacturers, Marcopolo brings decades of global expertise to the U.S. market. Renowned for quality, comfort, and innovation, the company’s vehicles operate in more than 140 countries worldwide, setting the standard for reliability and passenger experience. Marcopolo has partnered with Model 1 Commercial Vehicles, an industry leader, to distribute and support the Grand Executive line. Model 1’s extensive nationwide coverage and long-standing reputation for excellence were key factors in Marcopolo’s selection of Model 1 as its official U.S. distributor.“We are thrilled to see Infinity Transportation Management take this important step with us,” said Lucas Gabardo, U.S. representative for Marcopolo. “Api and his team have built one of the most forward-thinking operations in the country. Infinity’s trust in Marcopolo is not only an honor but also a sign of where the American charter market is heading toward smarter, more sustainable, and more adaptable fleets.”“We’re proud to partner with Marcopolo in bringing the Grand Executive series to North America,” said Zach Switalski, Vice President of National Account Sales at Model 1. “Working with visionary operators like Api Dogan and Infinity Transportation demonstrates how the right products, backed by a strong dealership network, can reshape fleet efficiency and customer satisfaction across the country.”With the arrival of these 10 new units, Infinity Transportation will continue to expand its service offerings across the greater Chicagoland area and beyond delivering the same luxury, safety, and reliability that have become hallmarks of the Infinity brand.###About Infinity Transportation Management:Founded by entrepreneur Api Dogan, Infinity Transportation Management LLC is a premier Chicago-based charter bus company offering safe, luxurious, and reliable group transportation throughout the Midwest. With a growing fleet of over 50 vehicles and a reputation for innovation, Infinity continues to lead the market with forward-thinking fleet solutions and exceptional service standards.Visit www.infinitytransportation.net for more information.About Marcopolo:Founded 76 years ago in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, Marcopolo is the leading manufacturer of bus bodies in Brazil and ranks among the largest bus manufacturers in the world. The company is committed to the future of mobility, staying attuned to the development of new transportation modes and continuously investing in improvement, technology, design, and expansion. Marcopolo produces solutions that contribute to the advancement of public passenger transportation. With manufacturing facilities on five continents, the company’s vehicles operate on roads in more than 140 countries.Visit www.marcopolo.com.br for more information.About Model 1 Commercial Vehicles:Model 1 Commercial Vehicles, formerly Creative Bus Sales, is the nation’s largest dealer of transit and commercial vehicles. Established in 1980 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Model 1 offers end-to-end solutions at over 25 locations across the U.S. Representing more than 20 top manufacturers, we provide a wide range of passenger and commercial inventory, including alternative fuel options. Our team of over 550 professionals delivers customizable new or used vehicles, expedited ship-through, nationwide parts and service, flexible in-house financing, rentals, and leasing.For more information, visit model1.com

