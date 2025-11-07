Amin Laboriel Launches 'Take You To My Spot (Deluxe)' Today / Amin Laboriel lanza … hoy

Amin Laboriel, BMI artist and founder of Rise To The Top Productions, brings a fresh fusion of Latin Pop and R&B with Take You To My Spot (Deluxe).

The BMI artist blends Latin Pop, R&B and Soul in his new Deluxe project — crafted for radio, DJs and music media worldwide / Pop Latino y R&B para el mundo.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today marks a defining moment for Latin Pop and R&B. Amin Laboriel, a BMI-affiliated artist, producer, and founder of Rise To The Top Productions Corp, officially launches his highly anticipated project Take You To My Spot (Deluxe), now available on all major streaming platforms worldwide.Este lanzamiento marca un momento decisivo para el Pop Latino y el R&B. Amin Laboriel, artista afiliado a BMI, productor y fundador de Rise To The Top Productions Corp, presenta su esperado proyecto Take You To My Spot (Deluxe), disponible globalmente en todas las plataformas digitales.This release is crafted for the music industry, targeting radio programmers, DJs, TV producers, magazines, and sync licensing professionals seeking high-quality, bilingual sound ready for international rotation.Este lanzamiento está dirigido a la industria musical, incluyendo emisoras de radio, DJs, productores de televisión, revistas y curadores de licencias, ofreciendo un sonido bilingüe listo para rotación global.🎵 A Bold Sound for Radio and Playlists / Un sonido audaz para radio y playlistsEnglish:Take You To My Spot (Deluxe) delivers a high-energy fusion of Latin Pop, R&B, and Soul, spotlighting Amin’s versatility and creative depth.The album features standout tracks:🎵 Back It Up Like That (Chocolate Banana Alternative Mix)🎵 Take You To My Spot (Chocolate Banana Alternative Mix)🎵 No Puedo Resistir🎵 Porque Me Cogiste Con Promesas🎵 Jamás Podré OlvidarteEach song blends passionate vocals with cinematic production — perfect for radio airplay, club DJs, and sync licensing opportunities in film and TV.Español:Take You To My Spot (Deluxe) ofrece una poderosa fusión de Pop Latino, R&B y Soul, mostrando la versatilidad y creatividad de Amin.El álbum incluye temas destacados:🎵 Back It Up Like That (Chocolate Banana Alternative Mix)🎵 Take You To My Spot (Chocolate Banana Alternative Mix)🎵 No Puedo Resistir🎵 Porque Me Cogiste Con Promesas🎵 Jamás Podré OlvidarteCada tema combina voces apasionadas con una producción cinematográfica — ideal para emisoras, DJs y licencias audiovisuales.🌎 A Legacy That Inspires / Un legado que inspiraEnglish:Amin Laboriel descends from an exceptional musical lineage. His great-grandfather, Juan José Laboriel, was a Honduran Garífuna actor, singer, and composer celebrated for his impact on Mexico’s Golden Age of Cinema and tropical music.He continues the family’s legacy alongside legends like Abraham Laboriel, Johnny Laboriel, Ella Laboriel, and Abe Laboriel Jr., drummer for Paul McCartney.Español:Amin Laboriel proviene de una familia con un legado artístico extraordinario. Su bisabuelo, Juan José Laboriel, fue un actor, cantante y compositor garífuna hondureño reconocido por su aporte al Cine de Oro Mexicano y la música tropical.Continúa este legado junto a figuras como Abraham Laboriel, Johnny Laboriel, Ella Laboriel y Abe Laboriel Jr., baterista de Paul McCartney.💬 A Message from Amin Laboriel / Un mensaje de Amin Laboriel“Music is the talent God gave me and my way of speaking to people at the same time.Every song on Take You To My Spot (Deluxe) is about connection — rhythm, love, and real emotion.I want people to feel seen, alive, and full of energy.” — Amin Laboriel“La música es el talento que Dios me dio y mi manera de hablar con la gente al mismo tiempo.Cada canción de Take You To My Spot (Deluxe) trata sobre conexión — ritmo, amor y emoción real.Quiero que la gente se sienta vista, viva y llena de energía.” — Amin Laboriel🎧 Licensing, Airplay & Media / Licencias, rotación y mediosEnglish:Through Rise To The Top Productions Corp and POND5 licensing, Amin Laboriel’s music is available for radio, television, film, and sync placements, bridging Latin and global audiences through sound and soul.Español:A través de Rise To The Top Productions Corp y POND5, la música de Amin Laboriel está disponible para radio, televisión, cine y licencias, conectando audiencias latinas e internacionales con ritmo y alma.

Take You To My Spot Promo--Deluxe, “Preorder OCT 31 – Out Nov 7 🎶

