Ohh My Brand Co-founders Launch Inspiring eBook 'Become Someone from No One'

AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The co-founders of Ohh My Brand, personal branding agency , have announced the release of their new eBook, “Become Someone from No One.” The publication focuses on personal branding, visibility, and self-positioning in the digital space.The eBook outlines a step-by-step process for individuals who want to establish a public identity, communicate their professional value, and build an online presence that supports long-term goals. It is designed for entrepreneurs, students, creators, and professionals who aim to strengthen their profiles and connect with relevant audiences.Written by Bhavik Sarkhedi and Sahil Gandhi , the eBook draws from their experience working with clients on brand storytelling, reputation building, and communication strategy. Both authors have worked in the fields of marketing, writing, and branding for several years and have applied their learning to help individuals and organizations create a digital identity that aligns with their purpose and work.Sahil Gandhi, known professionally as Brand Professor, and Bhavik Sarkhedi, who has previously authored multiple books, have reunited to create another detailed eBook offering strategic insights.“The idea of this book came from repeated conversations with people who wanted to be recognized for what they do but did not know where to start,” said Sahil Gandhi and Bhavik Sarkhedi, Co-founders of Ohh My Brand. “We wanted to provide a direct and practical structure that people can use to understand themselves and present their work clearly.”The eBook includes sections on defining personal identity, building credibility online, developing content for communication channels, and maintaining consistency in public presentation. It also includes examples and short exercises that help readers identify their strengths and turn them into key elements of their personal narrative.Ohh My Brand, founded by Bhavik Sarkhedi and Sahil Gandhi, is a content and branding firm that works with professionals, startups, and businesses to create written and digital communication materials. The company focuses on storytelling, thought leadership, and structured brand development for individuals and organizations across sectors.“Become Someone from No One” is now available for download.For media inquiries, interview requests, or access to review copies, please contact:About the TitleThe title “Become Someone from No One” is clear and direct. It reflects transformation and self-development — a core theme of the eBook. For media or book cataloging purposes, you may consider adding a subtitle for clarity, such as:Become Someone from No One: A Practical Guide to Building Your Personal Brand

