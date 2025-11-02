Korean Artist BDKim Presents 'Dancing Flags of Peace' On-Chain NFT Collection Honoring APEC 2025

A Moving Tribute to Peace, Bridging Spiritual Art and the Digital Age

NYC, NY, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Korean artist BDKim (Kim Dae-Yong) has unveiled a special project titled “Dancing Flags of Peace,”celebrating world peace and the upcoming 2025 APEC Summit, announced on October 22 through his official website During a period of social transition, BDKim briefly set aside his brush to reflect inward — only to reignite his creative flame and continue his artistic journey through the nationwide project “BDKim Art on the Move.”As part of this initiative, he transformed a 1.2-ton wing-body truck into a mobile gallery that has been touring across Korea.The journey will culminate in Gyeongju, where a special exhibition will coincide with the APEC Leaders’ Meeting.At Bunhwangsa Temple’s Mojeon Stone Pagoda in Gyeongju, BDKim will present two 2.5-meter original canvases — including one unreleased panel from his five-part masterwork “Beyond the Whole World,” first showcased on Mount Baekdu — alongside a truck-based installation, video works, and fully on-chain NFTs being introduced for the first time.The centerpiece, “Dancing Flags of Peace,” is a five-second digital artwork reinterpreting the national flags of the 21 APEC member economies through the harmonic energy of Yin and Yang.Each NFT is fully inscribed onto a third-generation Proof-of-Work blockchain, ensuring permanent preservation on the network.“Unlike typical NFTs that merely link to external files, these works are completely embedded within the blockchain itself — true on-chain creations,” said BDKim. “This series is a tribute — a gift of peace — to the people and leaders of the 21 APEC economies.”He also produced extended editions (6-second, 30-second, and 2-minute versions) that have been shared with 21 embassies, inviting heads of state to attend the special APEC exhibition.BDKim describes his work as part of a broader vision — “Primordial Art for the Coming Spiritual Era” — which he hopes will serve as a lasting legacy for future generations.Following the Gyeongju exhibition, BDKim plans to unveil a monumental 12-meter, five-panel masterwork “Beyond the Whole World” —including three previously unreleased panels — at Mount Baekdu, in collaboration with international artists.His earlier Mount Baekdu exhibition attracted wide attention from media across the Korean Peninsula and abroad, and global audiences are now turning their eyes toward his journey of art and peace.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.