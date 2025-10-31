Defendant Convicted of Sex Trafficking Women at the Sayville Motor Lodge on Long Island

Earlier today, a federal jury in Central Islip convicted Michael Johnson, also known as “Wise,” on four counts of a superseding indictment charging him with sex trafficking conspiracy, sex trafficking, and interstate prostitution. Johnson and his co-conspirators operated a sex trafficking business out of the Sayville Motor Lodge, a motel located near Sunrise Highway on Long Island. The verdict was returned after a two-week trial before United States District Judge Joanna Seybert. When sentenced, Johnson faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years’ imprisonment, and up to life in prison.

Joseph Nocella, Jr., United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, Christopher G. Raia, Assistant Director in Charge, Federal Bureau of Investigation, New York Field Office (FBI), and Kevin Catalina, Commissioner, Suffolk County Police Department (SCPD), announced the verdict.

“Today’s verdict holds the defendant accountable for all of the cruelty and violence to women caused by his depraved sex trafficking,” stated United States Attorney Nocella. “Johnson and his co-conspirators exhibited utter disregard for the human lives they destroyed by profiting off the backs of vulnerable women. It is my hope that Johnson’s conviction brings some measure of comfort to his victims, including those who bravely testified at the trial.”

Mr. Nocella expressed his appreciation to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office for their work on the case.

“Michael Johnson trafficked multiple women into sexual slavery to profit off their bodies, while maintaining their subservience through social isolation, physical abuse and threats of death, and addictive drugs,” stated FBI Assistant Director in Charge Raia. “For years, Johnson demonstrated extreme depravity as he physically and emotionally traumatized numerous women to satisfy his own greedy desires. May today’s conviction not only provide his victims a glimmer of comfort but also reflect the FBI’s commitment to protecting all vulnerable victims from sexual predators seeking to exploit them for financial gain.”

“Johnson took advantage of vulnerable women, using violence and drugs to control and exploit his victims, forcing them into sex trafficking for his own financial gain,” stated SCPD Commissioner Catalina. “This case serves as a warning to anyone who seeks to manipulate or abuse others — justice will find you. This sentence represents not only accountability, but also a recognition of the courage and strength of the victims who came forward. I commend the dedicated efforts of our detectives and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York.”

The Sayville Motor Lodge was a property at the center of a sex trafficking conspiracy based on Long Island. In November 2022, an indictment was unsealed in the Eastern District of New York charging Johnson, Timothy Bullen, motel owners Narendarakuma Dadarwala and his wife Shardaben Dadarwala, their son Jigar Dadarwala, Ashokbhai Patel, and Himanshu, Inc. d/b/a Sayville Motor Lodge with sex trafficking conspiracy. The Dadarwalas, Patel and Himanshu were also charged with managing a drug premises, and Narendarakuma Dadarwala was charged with distribution of proceeds of prostitution and narcotics businesses. In September 2025, a superseding indictment charged Johnson with three additional counts of sex trafficking.

As proven at trial, from approximately 2014 to 2022, Johnson, a pimp, conspired with others to further his sex trafficking business out of the Sayville Motor Lodge. Johnson forcibly sex trafficked multiple women, some of whom were addicted to drugs, and compelled them to commit commercial sex acts through a combination of force, threats of force, fraud, and coercion. Johnson controlled the victims by confiscating all the proceeds they earned from commercial sex acts; posting advertisements for them on various websites and setting the rates they would charge; using drugs — by both giving and withholding drugs — to induce them to stay and continue performing sex acts; isolating them from others; and physically, mentally, and emotionally abusing them. The women Johnson trafficked observed his close relationship with the Dadarwalas, and how the Dadarwalas facilitated and protected Johnson’s illegal activities.

Co-defendants Narendarakuma Dadarwala and Shardaben Dadarwala pleaded guilty to sex trafficking conspiracy in April 2025, and co-defendant Patel pleaded guilty to sex trafficking conspiracy in September 2025. All three defendants are awaiting sentencing. The case remains pending against co-defendants Timothy Bullen and Jigar Dadarwala.

In connection with the November 2022 indictment and the arrests of Johnson and his co-conspirators, the United States seized the Sayville Motor Lodge. In October 2023, the United States facilitated the sale of the Sayville Motor Lodge to a company that was partially owned by a principal of a neighboring business with longstanding ties to the community. A portion of the proceeds of the sale were earmarked for forfeiture to the United States government, which enabled the Office to seek compensation for the victims of the charged conduct through the Department of Justice’s remission procedures.

The government’s case is being handled by the Long Island Criminal Section of the Office’s Long Island Division. Assistant United States Attorneys Catherine M. Mirabile, Anthony Bagnuola, and Samantha S. Alessi are in charge of the prosecution with the assistance of Paralegal Specialists Adam Bernard and Kerry Ucci, Legal Assistant Katherine Szewczyk, and Victim Witness Specialist Stephanie Marroquin.

The Defendant :

MICHAEL JOHNSON (also known as “Wise”)

Age: 36

Selbyville, Delaware

Defendants Previously Convicted:

NARENDARAKUMA DADARWALA (also known as “Naren,” “Pa” and “Dad”)

Age: 79

Sayville, Long Island

SHARDABEN DADARWALA (also known as “Sharda,” “Ma” and “Mom”)

Age: 72

Sayville, Long Island

ASHOKBHAI PATEL (also known as “BG”)

Age: 61

Omaha, Nebraska

Defendants Pending Trial:

TIMOTHY BULLEN (also known as “Trouble,” “T” and “Tiervoni”)

Age: 38

Bay Shore, Long Island

JIGAR DADARWALA (also known as “Cobra”)

Age: 47

Sayville, Long Island

E.D.N.Y. Docket No. 22-CR-494 (S-1) (JS)