Sex Offender Sentenced To 210 Months In Prison For Child Pornography Offense

United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Jay Clayton, announced that CAMERON MCEWEN was sentenced to 210 months in prison by U.S. District Judge Philip M. Halpern for the receipt of sexually explicit photographs of a 16-year-old minor via a social media application and for committing this offense after having previously committed a state crime related to sexual abuse of a minor.

“Child pornography is a scourge on our society,” said U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton. “It leaves deep and lasting scars. It turns the stomach of every parent. Cameron McEwen met his victims via social media coercing them online to send him sexually explicit pictures and videos. Wherever predators lurk, including online, our Office will use every tool available to find and prosecute them.”

FBI Assistant Director in Charge Christopher G. Raia said: “Cameron McEwen extorted a minor female victim with threats against her friends and family to force compliance with his perverted sexual demands. Not only did McEwen sexually exploit a teenage girl across the country, but he continued to seek additional victims for twisted gratification. May this sentencing emphasize the FBI’s commitment to protecting our vulnerable populations from sexual predators, regardless of where they may be located.”

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in related court proceedings:

MCEWEN was convicted in Orange County Court on January 13, 2022, of rape in the second degree where he, being eighteen years old or more, engaged in sexual intercourse and oral sexual conduct with a person less than fifteen years old.

In April 2023, MCEWEN used multiple Snapchat accounts to communicate with and coerce a 16-year-old girl (the “Victim”) to send him sexually explicit photographs of herself. MCEWEN initially threatened the Victim’s eighteen-year-old friend, telling the friend that he would release her sexually explicit photographs and harm her if she did not get another person to send him additional explicit material. The friend sought out the Victim, who connected with MCWEN on Snapchat, where MCEWEN demanded sexually explicit material from the Victim. In addition, MCEWEN engaged in similar schemes with other victims.

Individuals with information concerning the sexual exploitation of children are urged to call 1-800-Call-FBI.

In addition to the prison term, MCEWEN, 23, of Middletown, New York, was sentenced to a lifetime term of supervised release.

Mr. Clayton praised the efforts of the Federal Bureau of Investigation agents in both Alaska and New York, the New York State Police Troop F, and the Middletown Police Department. He also thanked the Ketchikan Police Department for its participation and support.

The prosecution is being handled by the Office’s White Plains Division. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kathryn Wheelock is in charge of the prosecution.

