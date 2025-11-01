OSCE Presence helps Albania strengthen fight against money laundering and corruption

Prosecutors, investigators and law enforcement officials from across Albania came together in Lalëz on 29–30 October 2025 for a two-day training on anti-money laundering and anti-corruption measures. Organized by the OSCE Presence, the course aimed to strengthen Albania’s institutional and operational capacities to investigate complex financial crimes.

The event brought together prosecutors from the Special Structure against Corruption and Organized Crime (SPAK) and district prosecution offices, investigators from the National Bureau of Investigation, officers from the Albanian State Police and representatives from the General Directorate of Anti-Corruption and the Tax Investigation Unit. Participants shared regional experiences and practical methodologies to tackle corruption and financial crime more effectively.

Through in-depth sessions and case-based discussions, participants examined effective approaches to preventing corruption in public procurement, detecting illicit financial flows, tracing proceeds of crime and reinforcing international co-operation in criminal investigations.

Opening the event, Catherine Dunmore, Senior Legal Officer at the OSCE Presence in Albania, emphasized that financial crime and corruption continue to undermine public trust and the rule of law. She highlighted the importance of sustained inter-institutional co-ordination among prosecutors, investigators and law enforcement authorities to strengthen accountability, integrity and effectiveness within Albania’s justice chain.

The course saw the contribution of five distinguished experts: Colonel Giampiero Carrieri, Diplomatic Attaché at the Embassy of Italy in Albania; General Giovanni Salerno, Commander of the Special Anti-Corruption Unit of Italy’s Guardia di Finanza; Mirko Kučina, Head of the Economic Crime and Corruption Service at the Croatian National Police; Vedran Libl, Deputy Director of the State Prosecutor’s Office for the Suppression of Organized Crime and Corruption (USKOK); and Hergis Jica, Head of the Co-ordination Affairs Sector at the EUROPOL Directorate of the Albanian State Police.

The OSCE Presence in Albania organized the activity through cross-departmental collaboration, reflecting its integrated approach to promoting transparency, resilience and co-operation across the justice and security sectors.