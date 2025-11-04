Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,946 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 434,225 in the last 365 days.

Patriot Bath Remodeling Helps Homeowners Impacted by NewPro Closure

Locally-owned company helping NewPro and Renovo customers complete unfinished bathroom projects across New England.

Patriot Bath Remodeling

Patriot Bath Remodeling helps New England homeowners finish bathrooms left incomplete after the NewPro and Renovo closures.

Homeowners deserve honesty, craftsmanship, and follow-through; values we live by every day.”
— Mason Moynihan
PLYMOUTH, MA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When NewPro and other remodeling firms abruptly shut their doors, many New England homeowners were left stranded mid-project: bathrooms torn apart, materials undelivered, and deposits in limbo.
Now, Patriot Bath Remodeling, a bathroom remodeling company based in Plymouth, MA, is stepping up to help those affected and restore trust in the industry.
“We’ve had homeowners calling us who were mid-project with their tubs ripped out or materials never delivered,” said a Patriot Bath Remodeling spokesperson. “We’re doing everything possible to help them recover their investment and get their bathrooms completed safely and affordably.”

Restoring Trust in Home Improvement
Patriot Bath Remodeling specializes in full bathroom remodels, tub-to-shower conversions, and accessibility upgrades throughout Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire.
The company uses American-made materials from The Onyx Collection and BCI Acrylic, backed by a 50-year warranty and installed by a team committed to craftsmanship, honesty, and follow-through.
With many five-star reviews on Google, Angi, and other platforms, Patriot Bath has earned a reputation for dependable, professional service that homeowners can trust.

Free “NewPro Recovery Assessment” for Homeowners
Homeowners impacted by the NewPro or Renovo closures can take advantage of Patriot Bath’s free “NewPro Recovery Assessment.”
During this complimentary consultation, the Patriot Bath team will:
• Inspect your unfinished or damaged bathroom
• Evaluate any materials left behind
• Create a transparent completion plan that fits your budget and timeline
“Our mission has always been to serve people, not just sell projects,” the spokesperson added. “We believe in doing what’s right, even when it’s not easy. When big corporations or private equity firms walk away, we show up.”

About Patriot Bath Remodeling
Founded and operated by local industry leaders, Patriot Bath Remodeling serves homeowners across MA, RI, and NH, specializing in:
• Full bathroom remodels
• Tub-to-shower conversions
• Accessibility and safety upgrades
Built on the philosophy “Done by People Who Care, Not Just Contractors,” Patriot Bath stands for honesty, craftsmanship, and community. Every project is backed by long-lasting warranties and completed by a team that truly takes pride in its work.


Need Help Finishing an Unfinished Bathroom?
If you were impacted by the NewPro or Renovo closures, Patriot Bath Remodeling can help you get back on track.
(508) 748-5468
contact@patriotbathremodeling.com
www.PatriotBathRemodeling.com
Serving Massachusetts | Rhode Island | New Hampshire

David Smith
Patriot Bath Remodeling
+1 508-748-5468
contact@patriotbathremodeling.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Patriot Bath Remodeling Helps Homeowners Impacted by NewPro Closure

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more