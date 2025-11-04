Patriot Bath Remodeling Helps Homeowners Impacted by NewPro Closure

Patriot Bath Remodeling

Patriot Bath Remodeling helps New England homeowners finish bathrooms left incomplete after the NewPro and Renovo closures.

Homeowners deserve honesty, craftsmanship, and follow-through; values we live by every day.” — Mason Moynihan

PLYMOUTH, MA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- When NewPro and other remodeling firms abruptly shut their doors, many New England homeowners were left stranded mid-project: bathrooms torn apart, materials undelivered, and deposits in limbo.Now, Patriot Bath Remodeling , a bathroom remodeling company based in Plymouth, MA, is stepping up to help those affected and restore trust in the industry.“We’ve had homeowners calling us who were mid-project with their tubs ripped out or materials never delivered,” said a Patriot Bath Remodeling spokesperson. “We’re doing everything possible to help them recover their investment and get their bathrooms completed safely and affordably.”Restoring Trust in Home ImprovementPatriot Bath Remodeling specializes in full bathroom remodels, tub-to-shower conversions, and accessibility upgrades throughout Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire.The company uses American-made materials from The Onyx Collection and BCI Acrylic, backed by a 50-year warranty and installed by a team committed to craftsmanship, honesty, and follow-through.With many five-star reviews on Google, Angi, and other platforms, Patriot Bath has earned a reputation for dependable, professional service that homeowners can trust.Free “NewPro Recovery Assessment” for HomeownersHomeowners impacted by the NewPro or Renovo closures can take advantage of Patriot Bath’s free “NewPro Recovery Assessment.”During this complimentary consultation, the Patriot Bath team will:• Inspect your unfinished or damaged bathroom• Evaluate any materials left behind• Create a transparent completion plan that fits your budget and timeline“Our mission has always been to serve people, not just sell projects,” the spokesperson added. “We believe in doing what’s right, even when it’s not easy. When big corporations or private equity firms walk away, we show up.”About Patriot Bath RemodelingFounded and operated by local industry leaders, Patriot Bath Remodeling serves homeowners across MA, RI, and NH, specializing in:• Full bathroom remodels• Tub-to-shower conversions• Accessibility and safety upgradesBuilt on the philosophy “Done by People Who Care, Not Just Contractors,” Patriot Bath stands for honesty, craftsmanship, and community. Every project is backed by long-lasting warranties and completed by a team that truly takes pride in its work.Need Help Finishing an Unfinished Bathroom?If you were impacted by the NewPro or Renovo closures, Patriot Bath Remodeling can help you get back on track.(508) 748-5468contact@patriotbathremodeling.comServing Massachusetts | Rhode Island | New Hampshire

