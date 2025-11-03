Drive in Style With Custom Auto Accessories and Protection Solutions

Delivering premium automotive customization, protection, and accessory solutions across Utah since 1975.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Auto Trim Design of Utah, headquartered in Salt Lake City and serving customers across the Salt Lake Valley, helps drivers, dealerships, and businesses elevate their vehicles with premium custom auto accessories and protection solutions.For nearly five decades, Auto Trim Design has specialized in upgrades that merge style, function, and individuality — from custom leather interiors and paint protection to window tinting, sunroofs, electronics, and wraps. Since 1975, their mission has remained consistent: helping customers turn everyday vehicles into personalized reflections of who they are.“Customization makes us feel unique in a sea of sameness,” said owner Curtis Nielson. “More people are choosing to enhance the everyday car — to make it better for them. Every job is different, and that’s what makes it exciting.”It’s More Than Just a Car, It’s Your CarFrom custom leather seats that transform the feel of a daily commute to paint protection films like ClearMask that defend against rock chips and scratches, Auto Trim Design helps car owners combine personal expression with practical protection.Their work reflects a universal truth — we personalize nearly everything else in our lives: our clothes, our homes, our devices. Why should our vehicles be any different? Whether adding window tint to block UV rays or installing a remote start system for convenience, each upgrade is tailored to the driver’s lifestyle.Why Choose Auto Trim Design of UtahUtah’s Trusted Experts: Serving the Salt Lake Valley since 1975 and awarded Best of SLC for “Best Auto Customization.”Personalized Protection & Style: From paint protection to ceramic coatings, every service is designed for long-term value.Proven Craftsmanship: Backed by decades of hands-on experience and meticulous attention to detail.Tailored for Every Vehicle: Whether it’s a family car or a high-end performance vehicle, each project is treated as one of a kind.Client Success Stories“Auto Trim Design transformed my car with custom leather seats — it feels like a luxury upgrade.”“Our dealership partners with Auto Trim Design because we can trust them to deliver quality every time.”“From tint to graphics, the craftsmanship exceeded expectations — my car has never looked better.”The ProcessConsultation: Understanding your vision and vehicle needs.Customization: Selecting from premium accessories, upgrades, and protection options.Installation: Expert technicians deliver factory-quality precision with every detail.Ongoing Support: Dedicated service to ensure long-term satisfaction.At Auto Trim Design, it’s not just about modifying vehicles — it’s about helping people take pride in something they already love. Because when you see your car and can’t help but turn back for one more look, that’s when you know it’s truly yours.About Auto Trim Design of UtahFounded in 1975, Auto Trim Design of Utah has been committed to enhancing vehicles with quality, safety, and style. From custom interiors and paint protection to advanced electronics and sunroofs, Auto Trim Design helps drivers and dealerships upgrade their vehicles with solutions that last.Visit AutoTrimUtah.com or call 801-263-3569 to learn how Auto Trim Design can upgrade your next ride.

