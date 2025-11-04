Gossamer Media Group Announces the Release of Jennifer Wizbowski’s Poinsettia Girl

Poinsettia Girl Historical Fiction Novel Amazon Best Seller Poinsettia Girl The Book Review Five Star Review Poinsettia Girl

Amazon Best Seller Poinsettia Girl is an evocative coming-of-age historical fiction novel set in Renaissance Venice

At its core, this novel is about those institutionalized—by convent walls, by art, by love—and the tug between their longing for freedom and their fear of it.” — Book Life Reviews

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gossamer Media and Historium Press are proud to announce the release of Poinsettia Girl by Jennifer Wizbowski , now available on all major book outlets.An Amazon Best Seller, this spellbinding historical novel follows Agata de la Pieta, an orphaned musician in Venice, 1710, who rises from obscurity to become one of the famed singers of the Ospedale de la Pieta—a conservatory where music is both salvation and spectacle. Hidden behind ornate grates, adorned with poinsettias in their hair, these mysterious performers enchant noble audiences and inspire whispers of devotion, admiration, and envy.As Agata’s talent draws her into the city’s glittering world, a life-changing proposal forces her to choose between the music that defines her and the love that could finally set her free. Poinsettia Girl is a lyrical journey of purpose, belonging, and the price of freedom.Book Life Review states “Wizbowski's writing is tender and lyrical, vividly portraying the heart of a child and her gradual transformation into a woman—and an artist, who realizes that her work “has taken away my twisted feelings and hurt and hurled them somewhere they can’t taunt me anymore.” At its core, this novel is about those institutionalized—by convent walls, by art, by love—and the tug between their longing for freedom and their fear of it.”The Book Review gave a 5 star review stating "Poinsettia Girl is not only a narrative of a single girl's journey, but also a testament to the unyielding human spirit that refuses to be subdued. It is a novel that resonates like the final note of a timeless symphony, lingering long after the final page."HFC Review states "Lyrical and deeply atmospheric, Poinsettia Girl evokes the haunting beauty of Sarah Dunant’s In the Company of the Courtesan and the rich musical intimacy of Ann Patchett’s Bel Canto.”About the AuthorJennifer Wizbowski grew up immersed in books and music. A graduate in English literature with a minor in music and a teaching credential, she has written for business journals, taught in classrooms, and penned a teen and tween column for a parent magazine—all while raising her family.Now, she brings to life the untold stories of women history often overlooked—ordinary figures who became heroines of their time and place.Learn more at www.gossamermedia.com Book DetailsTitle: Poinsettia GirlAuthor: Jennifer WizbowskiRelease Date: October 18, 2025Publisher: Historium PressISBNs: 978-1964700441 (Hardcover), 978-1964700434 (Paperback)Availability: Distributed through Ingram (55% wholesale discount, returnable)Media Inquiries & EventsJennifer Wizbowski is available for interviews, lectures, and book signings.For press requests, please contact: ray@gossamermedia.com

