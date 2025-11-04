Workweek Lunch Expands Intuitive Eating Tools to Support Disordered Eating Recovery

Healing takes time, and I am moving forward.

Through structure, empathy, and intuitive eating principles, Workweek Lunch is changing how women heal their relationship with food... one meal plan at a time.

We created a space where food becomes practical, joyful, and stress-free again. Where you can plan, prep, and eat without anxiety.” — Nick Quintero

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Workweek Lunch, a digital meal planning platform, has announced new support tools designed to help women recovering from disordered eating rebuild structure and trust around food. The initiative centers on intuitive eating principles and a non-diet approach, responding to growing demand for mental health-aligned food planning resources.

More than 28 million Americans are estimated to experience an eating disorder in their lifetime, with many struggling to transition back into everyday eating routines. For those recovering from chronic dieting, binge-restrict cycles, or eating disorders, the return to structured meal planning can be filled with anxiety. Workweek Lunch’s updated guidance aims to make that process more supportive and less overwhelming.

“Meal prep isn’t about control, it’s about creating safety and consistency,” said Nick Quintero, Owner of Workweek Lunch. “We’ve heard from countless women who want to eat regularly again but feel overwhelmed by old diet rules. Our tools give them a flexible path forward without counting calories or relying on external validation.”

Workweek Lunch offers weekly meal templates rooted in variety and balance, without calorie tracking or weight loss goals. Its platform supports omnivore, vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free preferences, and focuses on foods that are satisfying, easy to prepare, and emotionally neutral.

The initiative includes updates to its resource center, with educational content developed in partnership with registered dietitians and intuitive eating practitioners. It also reflects broader trends in the wellness space, where more consumers are seeking food support that emphasizes mental well-being and body trust over appearance.

“People recovering from eating disorders are often left to navigate food decisions alone after treatment,” said Quintero. “We’re not a replacement for care, but we can help bridge the gap between theory and real-life eating.”

The platform’s community has already provided feedback that the non-diet approach to meal planning has helped them regain confidence in their eating habits.

Future updates will include expanded customization for flexible routines, as well as collaborations with professionals in the eating disorder and nutrition space.

