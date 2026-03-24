SANTA FE – New Mexico’s rural health care providers can now apply for a share of $50 million in health care funding as part of the State of New Mexico’s three-year, $146 million investment that has helped recruit more than 800 health care workers to underserved communities.

The funding comes from New Mexico’s Rural Health Care Delivery Fund, established in 2023 and most recently replenished during the October 2025 special legislative session. To date, the program has helped ensure health care for more than 125,000 New Mexicans.

Eligible applicants include rural health care providers and facilities enrolled as New Mexico Medicaid providers that serve areas with health professional shortages and provide Medicaid-reimbursable services.

“We refuse to let rural communities be left behind in today’s challenging health care environment,” said Governor Lujan Grisham. “This investment strengthens the backbone of rural health care in New Mexico by helping providers keep their doors open and ensuring families have access to care close to home.”

In McKinley County, the Rural Health Care Delivery Fund helped Gallup Community Health hire seven primary care providers, three behavioral health practitioners, and additional community health workers. Together, they’ve delivered more than 35,000 primary care and behavioral health visits.

Awards may be used to stabilize health care access and cover costs required to maintain service delivery. Applications will be accepted through April 19. Awards will be announced in June.

For more information about eligibility requirements and how to apply, visit: https://www.hca.nm.gov/primary-care-council/rural-health-care-delivery-fund/.