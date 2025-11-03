Opkalla Introduces Microsoft Premium Support Plus

A next-level support plan delivering faster, more personalized Microsoft support at a better value.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tier-1 Microsoft Cloud Solutions Provider Opkalla is proud to announce the launch of Microsoft Premium Support Plus, an enhanced support offering designed to deliver faster, more personalized assistance for both Microsoft Cloud and On-Premise environments. This next-generation plan serves as a direct replacement for Microsoft Unified Support, providing organizations with a tailored, high-touch experience and greater value.

With Microsoft Premium Support Plus, customers gain access to:

- 24x7 support for critical business-impacting incidents

- Regular check-ins with a dedicated Technical Account Manager

- Quarterly briefings with a Technology Advisor

- End-user and IT admin training to maximize platform value

We’ve already been offering this enhanced support model to select CSP customers, and we’re excited to now make it available to all organizations, regardless of their Microsoft contract type.

“Microsoft Premium Support Plus reflects our continued commitment to helping customers get the most out of their Microsoft investments,” Steve Ermish, COO and Managing Partner at Opkalla, said. “We’re proud to offer a more personalized, proactive level of support that delivers even more value for our clients.”

For pricing, organizations should inquire here. Current Opkalla customers are eligible for preferred discounted rates.

Opkalla’s proven Microsoft expertise is further demonstrated by the various certifications and designations that they have earned. The certifications exhibit capabilities across Azure, Azure AI, Microsoft Basics, Teams, and Security.

Designations include the following:

- Tier-1 Cloud Solutions Provider (Direct Partner): Reflecting how Opkalla works directly with Microsoft, not through a third party. This means faster response times, quicker escalations, and stronger support for customers.

- Microsoft Solutions Partner for Security: Recognizing Opkalla’s expertise in Microsoft security performance, skilling, and customer success.

- Microsoft Solutions Partner for Modern Work: Demonstrating Opkalla’s capabilities in helping customers transition to hybrid work, boosting productivity, and ensuring flexibility. They also hold two specializations under this:

- The Adoption and Change Management specialization, which demonstrates experience guiding organizations through Microsoft 365 adoption.

- The Teamwork Deployment specialization, which validates success deploying teamwork solutions like SharePoint Online and Microsoft Teams.

About Opkalla

Opkalla helps their clients navigate the confusion in the technology marketplace and choose the solution that is right for their business. They work alongside IT teams to design, procure, implement and support the most complex IT solutions without an agenda or technology bias. Opkalla was founded around the belief that IT professionals deserve better, and is guided by their core values: trust, transparency, and speed. For more information, visit https://opkalla.com/ or follow them on LinkedIn.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.