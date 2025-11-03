Making Heritage-Based Citizenship Easier Than Ever.

STATE COLLEGE, PA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Apostille-USA, a leading innovator in international document legalization, has announced a new affiliate partnership with RecordClick, a top-tier genealogical research firm helping clients trace and document family lineages worldwide.

The partnership marks a major milestone in Apostille-USA’s mission to build a complete citizenship-by-descent ecosystem — connecting ancestry discovery, document authentication, and legal processing under one unified digital framework.

Through RecordClick, clients can now locate, verify, and retrieve ancestral documents essential for citizenship applications. Once found, Apostille-USA manages the full authentication and apostille process before passing clients seamlessly to its European partner network — including Atlantic Bridge, which leads the pilot program for Portuguese citizenship by descent.

“This partnership closes the final gap in the journey from family roots to second passports,” said Rugi Kavamahanga, CEO of Apostille-USA. “With RecordClick, we’ve connected the starting point — document discovery — to our automation-driven apostille services and the legal expertise of partners like Atlantic Bridge. Together, we’re transforming a fragmented process into a single, intelligent funnel.”

Apostille-USA’s success stems from its AI-driven topical mesh marketing strategy, which dominates search rankings across key visa and citizenship categories. By combining deep SEO authority with a curated partner network, the company has positioned itself as the front-end gateway for the global mobility industry — not just servicing demand, but creating it.

The partnership with RecordClick further strengthens Apostille-USA’s role as the connective infrastructure between Americans seeking dual citizenship and the experts who make it possible.

About Apostille-USA

Apostille-USA provides document authentication and apostille services for individuals and businesses worldwide. The company combines human expertise with automation to simplify international bureaucracy for clients in over 100 countries. Learn more at https://apostille-usa.com.

About RecordClick

RecordClick is a leading U.S.-based genealogical research firm that helps individuals and organizations uncover, verify, and document family histories. Their services support legal, citizenship, and heritage-based applications globally. Learn more at https://www.recordclick.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

