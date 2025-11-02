Dobbs Tire & Auto Centers Expands Footprint with 40 New Locations in 8 States

Dobbs Tire & Auto Centers, Washington MO Dustin Dobbs, President & Chief Growth Officer

Continued growth reinforces company’s commitment to quality automotive care and customer service

Our goal has always been to deliver exceptional service and trusted expertise close to where our customers live and work. These new locations help us do exactly that.” — Dustin Dobbs

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dobbs Tire & Auto Centers , a trusted name in automotive service and tire care for over 49 years, is proud to announce its continued growth through the opening of nearly 40 new locations through both new construction and brownfields. This expansion marks another exciting chapter for the company, further strengthening their presence in Missouri and Ohio while entering Michigan, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin and increasing their ability to serve even more customers with the expert care and dependable service Dobbs is known for.Dobbs recently opened two new locations, one in Washington, MO and one in Tyler, TX, with three more new locations opening in the next 60 days in the St. Louis market.Additionally, with a recent 34-store brownfield opportunity, Dobbs expanded their footprint into Chicago, Columbus, Detroit, Green Bay, Minneapolis and Pittsburgh. The phased expansion approach begins in early November and will extend through March of 2026.This significant growth through new construction builds, brownfields and acquisitions will bring the total number of stores under Dobbs ownership to over 130 locations, with even more planned for 2026.“Expanding into new communities allows us to make car care more convenient and accessible,” said Dustin Dobbs, President and Chief Growth Officer of Dobbs Tire & Auto Centers. “We have continued to look for opportunities to grow our brand and bring top automotive services to our customers. Our goal has always been to deliver exceptional service and trusted expertise close to where our customers live and work. These new locations help us do exactly that.”This expansion reflects Dobbs Tire & Auto Center’s strong growth trajectory and ongoing investment in local communities. The company is also creating new job opportunities, hiring skilled technicians, service advisors, and customer support team members at each new store.“We’re excited to grow, but even more excited to build lasting relationships in the communities we serve. Our customers are like family, and we’re committed to earning their trust every time they visit a Dobbs location.”Since opening its first store in 1976 in Yorkshire Plaza in St. Louis, Missouri, Dobbs Tire & Auto Centers has grown with recent acquisitions, including Longview, Texas-based Automotive Super Center (ASC), Columbia, Missouri-based Custom Complete Automotive (CCA) and Cleveland, Ohio-based Conrad’s Tire Express & Car Care.Today, Dobbs employs more than 1,200 associates across 8 states. Since its inception, the company has differentiated itself as a “one-stop-shop” for tires and service and offers to its loyal customer base a variety of name-brand tires, a diverse range of automotive services, and market-leading customer service.Dobbs provides complete tire service, featuring major brands, including Goodyear, Michelin, Bridgestone, Continental, Pirelli, Cooper, BFGoodrich, Sumitomo, Kelly, and Crosswind tires. Dobbs provides complete automotive services for all types of vehicles, including gas, hybrid, and electric vehicles and across all vehicle component areas, specializing in routine and preventative maintenance as well as complex diagnostic and engine repairs.To learn more, visit: gotodobbs.com. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

